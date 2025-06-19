McLaren 'discussions to be held' after 'nasty' Piastri verdict
F1 world champion Jacques Villeneuve believes that McLaren will hold crunch talks with both of their drivers following a costly collision during last weekend's Canadian Grand Prix.
Lando Norris clipped the back of team-mate Oscar Piastri's car in the closing stages as the pair jostled for fourth spot, an incident which saw the former crash out in what was a huge blow to his championship ambitions.
The Brit took full responsibility after the race, apologising for his error of judgement, but Villeneuve insists Piastri can't be deemed completely blameless for his role.
“The clash between the two McLaren drivers, [it was] easy to point the finger at Norris," he said.
“He realised too late that Piastri was moving towards the left because he had his nose in the gearbox of Piastri, he didn’t realise it and Piastri was edging gradually towards the left.
“He’s not supposed to be doing that, it was a little bit nasty, so there will be some discussions later inside the team.”
McLaren look to bounce back in Austria
McLaren have accepted the duo were likely to come together at some stage as they battle for a maiden world drivers' title, but were nevertheless left frustrated having watched valuable points thrown away in Montreal.
The British outfit still hold a commanding advantage at the top of the constructors' standings, with closest challengers Mercedes 175 points adrift, as they target a second consecutive championship win.
Piastri and Norris are currently enjoying some down time before their attention turns to next weekend's race in Austria.
