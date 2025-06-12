F1 Recap: Max Verstappen FIA penalty verdict issued as Lewis Hamilton 'considers retirement'

An FIA steward who will be present at this weekend's Canadian Grand Prix, has given his verdict on a controversial issue involving Max Verstappen.

➡️ READ MORE

Hamilton 'considering retirement' if Ferrari form does not improve

A former F1 driver has claimed that Lewis Hamilton could retire from the sport if Ferrari’s form does not improve quickly.

➡️ READ MORE

Sergio Perez Alpine transfer chances given strange boost

A Dutch motorsport analyst has provided an unusual reason for a potential F1 return for Sergio Perez, linking him with the Alpine team.

➡️ READ MORE

Mandatory FIA tyre rule issued for Canadian Grand Prix

The FIA have confirmed some major changes to tyre allocations for teams ahead of the F1 Canadian Grand Prix.

➡️ READ MORE

New race added to Canadian Grand Prix schedule after late cancellation

A new race has been added to the Canadian Grand Prix schedule after extreme weather in Miami prompted a late cancellation.

➡️ READ MORE

Related