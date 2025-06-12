F1 Recap: Max Verstappen FIA penalty verdict issued as Lewis Hamilton 'considers retirement'
An FIA steward who will be present at this weekend's Canadian Grand Prix, has given his verdict on a controversial issue involving Max Verstappen.
Hamilton 'considering retirement' if Ferrari form does not improve
A former F1 driver has claimed that Lewis Hamilton could retire from the sport if Ferrari’s form does not improve quickly.
Sergio Perez Alpine transfer chances given strange boost
A Dutch motorsport analyst has provided an unusual reason for a potential F1 return for Sergio Perez, linking him with the Alpine team.
Mandatory FIA tyre rule issued for Canadian Grand Prix
The FIA have confirmed some major changes to tyre allocations for teams ahead of the F1 Canadian Grand Prix.
New race added to Canadian Grand Prix schedule after late cancellation
A new race has been added to the Canadian Grand Prix schedule after extreme weather in Miami prompted a late cancellation.
