RECORD attendance expected for Belgian GP following capacity increase

Harry Smith

Saturday 8 April 2023 17:58

The 2023 Belgian Grand Prix could break the event's attendance records with an increase in the capacity of the circuit revealed.

According to the Dutch news outlet De Telegraaf, the spectator capacity for the Spa-Francorchamps facility has been increased by a sizeable 10,000 ahead of this year's running of the Belgian Grand Prix.

The report claims that organisers at the Spa-Francorchamps facility are hoping to draw in 400,000 fans for the 2023 running of the Belgian Grand Prix.

An attendance of this magnitude will break the existing attendance record for the circuit, which stands at 360,000 following last year's edition of the Grand Prix.

The beloved Eau Rouge-Raidillon corner complex could be leaving F1 after 2023

Farewell in the Ardennes?

A record-breaking Belgian Grand Prix attendance will hopefully convince F1 bosses to keep one of the sport's most beloved venues on the calendar beyond 2023.

The Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps has hosted an F1 Grand Prix in every season since 1983 with the first Grand Prix being held at the track all the way back in 1925, long before the formation of the F1 world championship.

However, Spa's long run on the F1 calendar could come to an end with the track's contract set to expire at the end of this season and no news of a renewal circulating.

A one-year extension announced last year offers a worrying glimpse into F1's willingness to commit to a long-term contract for the venue, but a record-breaking crowd this summer could help to save the legendary circuit.

