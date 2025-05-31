Piastri or Norris for the 2025 Drivers' Championship?

Australian Formula 1 racing driver Oscar Piastri and British driver Lando Norris, who both race under the McLaren Mercedes banner, are currently in first and second place, respectively, on the 2025 Driver Standings leaderboard, and most F1 betting sites have Piastri as the favourite to win this year.

The question being asked here is, who will win the 2025 Drivers Championship, Piastri or Norris? Let's dive straight in to find out.

Who will win the 2025 F1 Drivers Championship?

The quickest, easiest, and most reliable way to find out which F1 racing driver will come out on top this year and win the Drivers' Championship is to see what the latest odds are for this particular market.

For example, as it stands, today's most trusted online bookmakers currently have Oscar Piastri as the favourite to win the Drivers' Championship. He is currently at the top of the leaderboard with 146 points, and in second place with 133 points is teammate Lando Norris.

Here is a quick look at the latest odds:

• Betting market: 2025 F1 Drivers Championship outright winner. Driver: Oscar Piastri. Team: McLaren Mercedes. Odds: 1.85 (decimal), -118 (American/moneyline), 17/20 (fractional). Implied probability rate (IPR): 54.10%

• Betting market: 2025 F1 Drivers Championship outright winner. Driver: Lando Norris. Team: McLaren Mercedes. Odds: 3.25 (decimal), +225 (American/moneyline), 9/4 (fractional). IPR: 30.80%

You then have Max Verstappen driving for Red Bull who is currently priced at around 4.00 (+300 or 3/1) with a 25.00% chance of winning the season outright (the third odds-on favourite).

Recent results

Max Verstappen recently won the Emilia Romagna GP on May 18 on the Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari track. Norris finished this race in second place, followed by Piastri in third place.

On May 4 on the Miami International Autodrome track at the Miami GP on May 4, Piastri won, and Lando Norris came in second. Piastri also won the Saudi Arabian GP on April 20 on the Jeddah Corniche Circuit, while teammate Norris came in fourth.

At the Bahrain GP on April 13 on the Bahrain International Circuit, Piastri won, and Norris came in third. They have also both achieved excellent results in the Japanese GP and Chinese GP, and although Norris won the Australian GP (the first race of the season) and Piastri finished in ninth, Piastri is still at the top of the Drivers' Standings.

Final thoughts

F1 team McLaren Mercedes are currently way out in the lead on the 2025 F1 Team Standings leaderboard with 279 points, followed by Mercedes with 147 points and Red Bull with 131 points.

If both drivers can continue with their fine form, they should easily win the Constructors Championship this year, and Piastri should win the Drivers' Championship.

The next Grand Prix on the 2025 F1 schedule is the Monaco GP on Sunday, May 25, on the Circuit de Monaco. Oscar Piastri is currently the odds-on favourite to win this race at around 3.00 (+200 or 2/1) with a 33.30% implied probability rate, and teammate Norris is currently the second odds-on favourite to win at around 3.25 (+225 or 9/4) with a 30.80% IPR.

