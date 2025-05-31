F1 2025 Spanish Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied

The starting grid for the 2025 Spanish Grand Prix has been set following an intense qualifying at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya this weekend.

Championship leader Oscar Piastri will start from pole position for the ninth round of this year’s Formula 1 campaign at the Barcelona track where 24 of the last 34 races have been won from the front of the grid.

Papaya team-mate Lando Norris will start alongside him on the front row as the McLaren duo looks to continue their significant advantage in the constructors’ championship with a career-first Spanish GP win now on the cards for Piastri.

Reigning champion Max Verstappen rounded out the top three but despite his past form at the Spanish track, he will have to pull out something special on Sunday to overtake both McLarens after lights out.

George Russell managed to return nearer to the top of the order after his Monaco horror show and Ferrari’s Lewis Hamilton rounded out the top five, out-qualifying team-mate Charles Leclerc for only the second time this season.

The Monegasque driver will start P7 on Sunday but how have the rest of the grid fared?

Here's the full starting grid for Sunday's Spanish Grand Prix as things stand following qualifying.

F1 Spanish Grand Prix 2025 starting grid

What time is the Spanish Grand Prix on today?

The Spanish Grand Prix kicks off today Sunday, June 1, 2025 at 3pm local time (CEST).

Find the session start times and day converted to your local time zone below:

Location Time Local time (CEST) 3:00 PM Sunday United Kingdom (BST) 2:00 PM Sunday USA (EDT) 9:00 AM Sunday USA (CDT) 8:00 AM Sunday USA (PDT) 6:00 AM Sunday Australia (AEST) 11:00 PM Sunday Australia (AWST) 9:00 PM Sunday Australia (ACST) 10:30 PM Sunday Mexico (CST) 7:00 AM Sunday Japan (JST) 10:00 PM Sunday South Africa (SAST) 3:00 PM Sunday Egypt (EEST) 4:00 PM Sunday China (CST) 9:00 PM Sunday India (IST) 6:30 PM Sunday Brazil (BRT) 10:00 AM Sunday Singapore (SGT) 9:00 PM Sunday Turkey (EEST) 4:00 PM Sunday

How to watch the Spanish Grand Prix live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

Where to watch: F1 2025 broadcasters by region

Region/Country Broadcaster(s) United Kingdom Sky Sports United States ESPN, ESPN Deportes Italy Sky Italia Netherlands Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra China CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent Japan Fuji TV, DAZN Australia Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten *Spain DAZN F1, Telecinco Canada RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo Germany Sky Deutschland France Canal+ *Belgium RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports Mexico Fox Sports Mexico Singapore beIN SPORTS Hungary M4 (MTVA Sports Channel) Brazil Bandeirantes, Bandsports *Austria Servus TV, ORF *Switzerland RSI La 2/RTS 2/SRF 2/SRF Middle East & Turkey beIN SPORTS Africa SuperSport Latin America ESPN

*For viewers lucky enough to have access to Belgian, Austrian and Swiss television broadcasts, the main race at the Spanish GP can be watched live on free-to-air channels RSI La 2/RTS 2/SRF 2/SRF (Switzerland). On RTBF (Belgium) and ORF (Austria), the entire Spanish race weekend can be watched for free.

The Spanish Grand Prix is also free to watch on Mediaset's channel, Telecinco. DAZN holds the rights to Formula 1 in Spain, but an agreement was made to make the live coverage free to watch for the country's home race on the Telecinco channel.

