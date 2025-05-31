F1 2025 Spanish Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied
F1 2025 Spanish Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied
The starting grid for the 2025 Spanish Grand Prix has been set following an intense qualifying at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya this weekend.
Championship leader Oscar Piastri will start from pole position for the ninth round of this year’s Formula 1 campaign at the Barcelona track where 24 of the last 34 races have been won from the front of the grid.
Papaya team-mate Lando Norris will start alongside him on the front row as the McLaren duo looks to continue their significant advantage in the constructors’ championship with a career-first Spanish GP win now on the cards for Piastri.
Reigning champion Max Verstappen rounded out the top three but despite his past form at the Spanish track, he will have to pull out something special on Sunday to overtake both McLarens after lights out.
George Russell managed to return nearer to the top of the order after his Monaco horror show and Ferrari’s Lewis Hamilton rounded out the top five, out-qualifying team-mate Charles Leclerc for only the second time this season.
The Monegasque driver will start P7 on Sunday but how have the rest of the grid fared?
Here's the full starting grid for Sunday's Spanish Grand Prix as things stand following qualifying.
F1 Spanish Grand Prix 2025 starting grid
|Position
|Driver
|Team
|1
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|2
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|3
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|4
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|5
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|6
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|7
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|8
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|9
|Isack Hadjar
|Racing Bulls
|10
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|11
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|12
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Sauber
|13
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|14
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|15
|Ollie Bearman
|Haas
|16
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Sauber
|17
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|18
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|19
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|20
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Red Bull
What time is the Spanish Grand Prix on today?
The Spanish Grand Prix kicks off today Sunday, June 1, 2025 at 3pm local time (CEST).
Find the session start times and day converted to your local time zone below:
|Location
|Time
|Local time (CEST)
|3:00 PM Sunday
|United Kingdom (BST)
|2:00 PM Sunday
|USA (EDT)
|9:00 AM Sunday
|USA (CDT)
|8:00 AM Sunday
|USA (PDT)
|6:00 AM Sunday
|Australia (AEST)
|11:00 PM Sunday
|Australia (AWST)
|9:00 PM Sunday
|Australia (ACST)
|10:30 PM Sunday
|Mexico (CST)
|7:00 AM Sunday
|Japan (JST)
|10:00 PM Sunday
|South Africa (SAST)
|3:00 PM Sunday
|Egypt (EEST)
|4:00 PM Sunday
|China (CST)
|9:00 PM Sunday
|India (IST)
|6:30 PM Sunday
|Brazil (BRT)
|10:00 AM Sunday
|Singapore (SGT)
|9:00 PM Sunday
|Turkey (EEST)
|4:00 PM Sunday
How to watch the Spanish Grand Prix live on TV today
Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:
Where to watch: F1 2025 broadcasters by region
|Region/Country
|Broadcaster(s)
|United Kingdom
|Sky Sports
|United States
|ESPN, ESPN Deportes
|Italy
|Sky Italia
|Netherlands
|Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
|China
|CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent
|Japan
|Fuji TV, DAZN
|Australia
|Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
|*Spain
|DAZN F1, Telecinco
|Canada
|RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
|Germany
|Sky Deutschland
|France
|Canal+
|*Belgium
|RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports
|Mexico
|Fox Sports Mexico
|Singapore
|beIN SPORTS
|Hungary
|M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
|Brazil
|Bandeirantes, Bandsports
|*Austria
|Servus TV, ORF
|*Switzerland
|RSI La 2/RTS 2/SRF 2/SRF
|Middle East & Turkey
|beIN SPORTS
|Africa
|SuperSport
|Latin America
|ESPN
*For viewers lucky enough to have access to Belgian, Austrian and Swiss television broadcasts, the main race at the Spanish GP can be watched live on free-to-air channels RSI La 2/RTS 2/SRF 2/SRF (Switzerland). On RTBF (Belgium) and ORF (Austria), the entire Spanish race weekend can be watched for free.
The Spanish Grand Prix is also free to watch on Mediaset's channel, Telecinco. DAZN holds the rights to Formula 1 in Spain, but an agreement was made to make the live coverage free to watch for the country's home race on the Telecinco channel.
