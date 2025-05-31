close global

F1 2025 Spanish Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied

The starting grid for the 2025 Spanish Grand Prix has been set following an intense qualifying at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya this weekend.

Championship leader Oscar Piastri will start from pole position for the ninth round of this year’s Formula 1 campaign at the Barcelona track where 24 of the last 34 races have been won from the front of the grid.

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton given Ferrari boost as Verstappen suffers unusual pedal issue

Papaya team-mate Lando Norris will start alongside him on the front row as the McLaren duo looks to continue their significant advantage in the constructors’ championship with a career-first Spanish GP win now on the cards for Piastri.

Reigning champion Max Verstappen rounded out the top three but despite his past form at the Spanish track, he will have to pull out something special on Sunday to overtake both McLarens after lights out.

George Russell managed to return nearer to the top of the order after his Monaco horror show and Ferrari’s Lewis Hamilton rounded out the top five, out-qualifying team-mate Charles Leclerc for only the second time this season.

The Monegasque driver will start P7 on Sunday but how have the rest of the grid fared?

Here's the full starting grid for Sunday's Spanish Grand Prix as things stand following qualifying.

F1 Spanish Grand Prix 2025 starting grid

Position Driver Team
1Oscar PiastriMcLaren
2Lando NorrisMcLaren
3Max VerstappenRed Bull
4George RussellMercedes
5Lewis HamiltonFerrari
6Kimi AntonelliMercedes
7Charles LeclercFerrari
8Pierre GaslyAlpine
9Isack HadjarRacing Bulls
10Fernando AlonsoAston Martin
11Alex AlbonWilliams
12Gabriel BortoletoSauber
13Liam LawsonRacing Bulls
14Lance StrollAston Martin
15Ollie BearmanHaas
16Nico HulkenbergSauber
17Esteban OconHaas
18Carlos SainzWilliams
19Franco ColapintoAlpine
20Yuki TsunodaRed Bull

What time is the Spanish Grand Prix on today?

The Spanish Grand Prix kicks off today Sunday, June 1, 2025 at 3pm local time (CEST).

Find the session start times and day converted to your local time zone below:

Location Time
Local time (CEST)3:00 PM Sunday
United Kingdom (BST)2:00 PM Sunday
USA (EDT)9:00 AM Sunday
USA (CDT)8:00 AM Sunday
USA (PDT)6:00 AM Sunday
Australia (AEST)11:00 PM Sunday
Australia (AWST)9:00 PM Sunday
Australia (ACST)10:30 PM Sunday
Mexico (CST)7:00 AM Sunday
Japan (JST)10:00 PM Sunday
South Africa (SAST)3:00 PM Sunday
Egypt (EEST)4:00 PM Sunday
China (CST)9:00 PM Sunday
India (IST)6:30 PM Sunday
Brazil (BRT)10:00 AM Sunday
Singapore (SGT)9:00 PM Sunday
Turkey (EEST)4:00 PM Sunday

How to watch the Spanish Grand Prix live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

Where to watch: F1 2025 broadcasters by region

Region/Country Broadcaster(s)
United KingdomSky Sports
United StatesESPN, ESPN Deportes
ItalySky Italia
NetherlandsViaplay, Viaplay Xtra
ChinaCCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent
JapanFuji TV, DAZN
AustraliaFox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
*SpainDAZN F1, Telecinco
CanadaRDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
GermanySky Deutschland
FranceCanal+
*BelgiumRTBF, Telenet, Play Sports
MexicoFox Sports Mexico
SingaporebeIN SPORTS
HungaryM4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
BrazilBandeirantes, Bandsports
*AustriaServus TV, ORF
*SwitzerlandRSI La 2/RTS 2/SRF 2/SRF
Middle East & TurkeybeIN SPORTS
AfricaSuperSport
Latin AmericaESPN

*For viewers lucky enough to have access to Belgian, Austrian and Swiss television broadcasts, the main race at the Spanish GP can be watched live on free-to-air channels RSI La 2/RTS 2/SRF 2/SRF (Switzerland). On RTBF (Belgium) and ORF (Austria), the entire Spanish race weekend can be watched for free.

The Spanish Grand Prix is also free to watch on Mediaset's channel, Telecinco. DAZN holds the rights to Formula 1 in Spain, but an agreement was made to make the live coverage free to watch for the country's home race on the Telecinco channel.

QUALIFYING RESULTS: Hamilton lands major blow as McLaren star suffers shocking defeat

