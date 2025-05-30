FIA summon three F1 teams ahead of Spanish Grand Prix

Three Formula 1 cars have been summoned by the FIA ahead of the Spanish Grand Prix this weekend.

The FIA confirmed that in addition to the requirements set out in Article 19 of the FIA Formula One sporting regulations, the three drivers whose machinery had been chosen for the car presentation and display in Spain belonged to Franco Colapinto, Isack Hadjar and Nico Hulkenberg.

The drivers and teams must comply with the standard car display procedure implemented by F1's governing body at the Spanish GP, with Colapinto's Alpine, Hadjar's RB and Hulkenberg's Sauber all positioning their cars in the pit stop position for inspection ahead of Friday's first practice session.

Once this process is complete, Hadjar in particular will be eager to get going having executed a major points haul for Racing Bulls last weekend, with the rookie Frenchman now sitting among the top 10 in the drivers' standings.

The stars of F1 took to the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya for the final time under the Spanish Grand Prix title ahead of Madrid's entry into the calendar next year.

Madrid set to take over the Spanish Grand Prix

Whilst there is no official confirmation yet over Barcelona’s place on the 2026 calendar, the track is set to return next year given that its current contract is set to expire at the end of 2026.

If F1 were to host two races in Spain with Barcelona present alongside Madrid, it could perhaps look similar to the distinction between Monza, known as the Italian GP, and Imola, which is officially titled the Emilia-Romagna GP.

Heading into the 2025 Spanish weekend, the competition looks tight at the top of the pack after Red Bull kicked off the European triple-header at Imola with a win for Max Verstappen and McLaren secured a victory with Lando Norris in Monaco last time out.

Both teams avoided the selection for this weekend's standard car display procedure, although three F1 stars were chosen to take part in the scheduled FIA process.

