Verstappen gives Monaco GP 'banana skin' verdict as F1 star takes INTENTIONAL FIA penalty - GPFans Recap
Verstappen gives Monaco GP 'banana skin' verdict as F1 star takes INTENTIONAL FIA penalty - GPFans Recap
Max Verstappen has dubbed the new Monaco Grand Prix rule a failure, as the F1 champion revealed his own cheeky suggestion on how to spice-up the race.
➡️ READ MORE
George Russell takes INTENTIONAL FIA penalty at Monaco Grand Prix
George Russell has willingly taken an FIA penalty at the Monaco Grand Prix after an incident with Alex Albon.
➡️ READ MORE
Norris takes win on final lap after Monaco Grand Prix flop
Lando Norris took a comfortable victory at the Monaco Grand Prix on Sunday, cruising around the streets of the Principality for 78 laps.
➡️ READ MORE
Concerns issued over F1 'gimmicks' after FIA Monaco Grand Prix changes
Williams F1 star Carlos Sainz has expressed his concern over the FIA’s changes at the Monaco Grand Prix, labelling them as a ‘gimmick’.
➡️ READ MORE
Why magnificent Monaco Grand Prix moment has reignited title fight
The Monaco Grand Prix has sparked the championship back into life and yet it's got nothing to do with any of the 78 laps around the circuit on race day.
➡️ READ MORE
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Verstappen gives Monaco GP 'banana skin' verdict as F1 star takes INTENTIONAL FIA penalty - GPFans Recap
- 1 hour ago
Kelly Piquet calls for baby 'help' with hilarious Friends reference amid Max Verstappen absence
- 2 hours ago
Hamilton given silent treatment by Ferrari after tense radio exchange
- 3 hours ago
FIA announce penalty verdict after Red Bull driver incident at Monaco
- Yesterday 20:57
Sky Sports F1 forced to issue apology after star driver swears during LIVE interview
- Yesterday 19:55
F1 News Today: Norris lands final lap victory as Monaco race struck by chaos
- Yesterday 19:09
F1 Race Calendar 2025
-
GP AUSTRALIA
14 - 16 Mar
Lando Norris
-
GP CHINA
21 - 23 Mar
Oscar Piastri
-
GP JAPAN
4 - 6 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP BAHRAIN
11 - 13 Apr
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
18 - 20 Apr
Oscar Piastri
-
GP USA
2 - 4 May
Oscar Piastri
-
GP ITALY
16 - 18 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
23 - 25 May
Lando Norris
- GP SPAIN 30 May - 1 Jun
- GP CANADA 13 - 15 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 27 - 27 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 4 - 6 Jul