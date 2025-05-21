Parody account given shocking rename after Doohan-Colapinto controversy

A parody Formula 1 account has revealed a shocking new name after confusion arose over a fake social media post which sparked abuse towards the family of a former driver.

Jack Doohan was demoted by the Alpine F1 team ahead of the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix, returning to his previous position of reserve driver for the squad.

In Doohan's place, Alpine promoted Franco Colapinto, with the 21-year-old making his debut with Flavio Briatore's team in Imola.

During his first qualifying, the pressure appeared to get to the Argentine driver as he touched the grass on his way into Tamburello, spinning out and destroying his machinery, ruling himself out of Q2.

Following the crash, false reports began to circulate that Doohan's father, five-time 500cc motorcycle world champion Mick Doohan, had shared an image of Colapinto's wrecked Alpine on social media with the caption 'very impressive'.

These reports were not true and instead showed how multiple media outlets had confused a post by the F1 parody account 'formulafakers' for factual news.

Social media accounts take action after embarrassing F1 mix-up

Following the increase in reports over the story which Mick Doohan did not ever post, axed driver Jack took to his own social media to make an emotional plea to fans of the sport.

"Please stop harassing my family. I didn't think I would have to get to this point," Doohan wrote, revealing the abuse his family had been receiving following the fake reports surrounding his father.

The parody account in which the fake screenshot came from also took to social media platform 'X' to clear up any further confusion over their account and the post in question, saying: "We did not expect this post to cause any damage. We deeply, sincerely apologise to the Doohan family."

After a weekend of negative reports surrounding the media and Colapinto's Argentine fan base in particular, another social media account that also produces parody posts has revealed a shocking change to their name.

The account formerly known as 'Motorsport Quotes' has now been undergone an X-rated rebrand and now exists under the name 'Motorsport b*******'.

In a social media reveal, the account referenced the confusion caused by formulafakers, hitting out at fans and the media saying: "New name. If you fall for Motorsport B*******, it's kinda on you."

