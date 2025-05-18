F1 Race Today: Imola Grand Prix 2025 start time, TV channel and FREE live stream

close global

The 63-lap Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix gets underway today (Sunday, May 18) in Imola for the seventh round of the 2025 Formula 1 season.

McLaren once again came out on top in qualifying, and Oscar Piastri will start the race on pole position with Max Verstappen alongside him on the front row poised to attack at the first corner.

Lando Norris will start behind on the second row of the grid in P4, also trailing George Russell, as the papaya star searches for his first victory since the opening round at the 2025 Australian GP.

Both Ferraris will start outside of the top 10 after a woeful qualifying in front of the tifosi, with Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton in 11th and 12th respectively.

Meanwhile, Aston Martin improved out of nowhere on Saturday to feature in the top 10 on the grid, with Fernando Alonso securing a sensational P5 starting spot for the Spaniard who is yet to score a point this year.

The Imola GP is not to be missed, but how can you watch in your region and what time will it be on where you are?

Imola Grand Prix Race - Sunday, May 18 2025

The Imola GP gets underway today at 3pm local time (CEST). Find the session start times and day converted to your local time zone below:

Location Time
Local time (CEST)3:00 PM Sunday
United Kingdom (BST)2:00 PM Sunday
USA (EDT)9:00 AM Sunday
USA (CDT)8:00 AM Sunday
USA (PDT)6:00 AM Sunday
Australia (AEST)11:00 PM Sunday
Australia (AWST)9:00 PM Sunday
Australia (ACST)10:30 PM Sunday
Mexico (CST)7:00 AM Sunday
Japan (JST)10:00 PM Sunday
South Africa (SAST)3:00 PM Sunday
Egypt (EEST)4:00 PM Sunday
China (CST)9:00 PM Sunday
India (IST)6:30 PM Sunday
Brazil (BRT)10:00 AM Sunday
Singapore (SST)9:00 PM Sunday
Turkey (EEST)4:00 PM Sunday

How to watch the Imola Grand Prix live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

Where to watch: F1 2025 broadcasters by region

Region/Country Broadcaster(s)
United KingdomSky Sports
United StatesESPN, ESPN Deportes
*ItalySky Italia
*NetherlandsViaplay, Viaplay Xtra
ChinaCCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent
JapanFuji TV, DAZN
AustraliaFox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
SpainDAZN F1
CanadaRDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
GermanySky Deutschland
FranceCanal+
BelgiumRTBF, Telenet, Play Sports
MexicoFox Sports Mexico
SingaporebeIN SPORTS
HungaryM4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
BrazilBandeirantes, Bandsports
AustriaServus TV, ORF
Middle East & TurkeybeIN SPORTS
AfricaSuperSport
Latin AmericaESPN

*For viewers lucky enough to have access to Italian television broadcasts, qualifying and the main race at the Emilia-Romagna GP can be watched live on the free-to-air channel TV8. Viewers in the Netherlands also have access to a free live stream for the entire weekend thanks to Viaplay TV.

Viaplay TV can be viewed on:

KPN on channel 51 Ziggo on channel 13 Odido on channel 13 DELTA on channel 22

F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

Max Verstappen Lewis Hamilton Ferrari McLaren Lando Norris Charles Leclerc
