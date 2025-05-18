F1 Race Today: Imola Grand Prix 2025 start time, TV channel and FREE live stream
The 63-lap Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix gets underway today (Sunday, May 18) in Imola for the seventh round of the 2025 Formula 1 season.
McLaren once again came out on top in qualifying, and Oscar Piastri will start the race on pole position with Max Verstappen alongside him on the front row poised to attack at the first corner.
Lando Norris will start behind on the second row of the grid in P4, also trailing George Russell, as the papaya star searches for his first victory since the opening round at the 2025 Australian GP.
Both Ferraris will start outside of the top 10 after a woeful qualifying in front of the tifosi, with Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton in 11th and 12th respectively.
Meanwhile, Aston Martin improved out of nowhere on Saturday to feature in the top 10 on the grid, with Fernando Alonso securing a sensational P5 starting spot for the Spaniard who is yet to score a point this year.
The Imola GP is not to be missed, but how can you watch in your region and what time will it be on where you are?
Imola Grand Prix Race - Sunday, May 18 2025
The Imola GP gets underway today at 3pm local time (CEST). Find the session start times and day converted to your local time zone below:
|Location
|Time
|Local time (CEST)
|3:00 PM Sunday
|United Kingdom (BST)
|2:00 PM Sunday
|USA (EDT)
|9:00 AM Sunday
|USA (CDT)
|8:00 AM Sunday
|USA (PDT)
|6:00 AM Sunday
|Australia (AEST)
|11:00 PM Sunday
|Australia (AWST)
|9:00 PM Sunday
|Australia (ACST)
|10:30 PM Sunday
|Mexico (CST)
|7:00 AM Sunday
|Japan (JST)
|10:00 PM Sunday
|South Africa (SAST)
|3:00 PM Sunday
|Egypt (EEST)
|4:00 PM Sunday
|China (CST)
|9:00 PM Sunday
|India (IST)
|6:30 PM Sunday
|Brazil (BRT)
|10:00 AM Sunday
|Singapore (SST)
|9:00 PM Sunday
|Turkey (EEST)
|4:00 PM Sunday
How to watch the Imola Grand Prix live on TV today
Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:
Where to watch: F1 2025 broadcasters by region
|Region/Country
|Broadcaster(s)
|United Kingdom
|Sky Sports
|United States
|ESPN, ESPN Deportes
|*Italy
|Sky Italia
|*Netherlands
|Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
|China
|CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent
|Japan
|Fuji TV, DAZN
|Australia
|Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
|Spain
|DAZN F1
|Canada
|RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
|Germany
|Sky Deutschland
|France
|Canal+
|Belgium
|RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports
|Mexico
|Fox Sports Mexico
|Singapore
|beIN SPORTS
|Hungary
|M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
|Brazil
|Bandeirantes, Bandsports
|Austria
|Servus TV, ORF
|Middle East & Turkey
|beIN SPORTS
|Africa
|SuperSport
|Latin America
|ESPN
*For viewers lucky enough to have access to Italian television broadcasts, qualifying and the main race at the Emilia-Romagna GP can be watched live on the free-to-air channel TV8. Viewers in the Netherlands also have access to a free live stream for the entire weekend thanks to Viaplay TV.
Viaplay TV can be viewed on:
KPN on channel 51 Ziggo on channel 13 Odido on channel 13 DELTA on channel 22
F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.
F1 Race Calendar 2025
-
GP AUSTRALIA
14 - 16 Mar
Lando Norris
-
GP CHINA
21 - 23 Mar
Oscar Piastri
-
GP JAPAN
4 - 6 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP BAHRAIN
11 - 13 Apr
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
18 - 20 Apr
Oscar Piastri
-
GP USA
2 - 4 May
Oscar Piastri
- GP ITALY 16 - 18 May
- GP MONACO 23 - 23 May
- GP SPAIN 30 May - 1 Jun
- GP CANADA 13 - 15 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 27 - 27 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 4 - 6 Jul