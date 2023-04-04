Hamilton: I DIDN'T run Verstappen off the road

Lauren Sneath

Tuesday 4 April 2023 17:57

Lewis Hamilton has disagreed with Max Verstappen’s claim that he had not followed the rules during the Australian Grand Prix.

The seven-time world champion made an aggressive overtake down the inside of the Dutchman at turn three.

Hamilton has disagreed with Verstappen’s claim, insisting that he followed the rules.

"He braked early and I braked late and I was fully up the inside and I think we both left space for each other," said Hamilton.

"I didn’t run him off the road and he didn’t turn in on me. So we didn’t touch and that’s racing.”

Verstappen was not happy with the move during the race radioed his team to complain that he had been forced wide.

"From my side, I just tried to avoid the contact," he said, following the race.

"It is quite clear in the rules what you are allowed to do now on the outside but clearly, it is not followed."

Wolff and Horner have their say...

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff stuck by his driver, saying: “We have lots of discussion in the past around racing rules. I don’t think that was a bad one [overtake].”

Meanwhile, Red Bull team principal Christian Horner suggested that Verstappen was able to retake the position so easily later in the race after a “mistake” from the Mercedes driver.

"First of all, I think Lewis made a mistake on that lap," said Horner. "Moreover, we had completely set up the car for the race.

"Maybe Hamilton heated up his tyres a little too aggressively, so he suffered a bit more in the race."

