Verstappen on Hamilton skirmish: Rules 'clearly not followed'

Ewan Gale

Sunday 2 April 2023 10:05 - Updated: 10:11

Max Verstappen has suggested 'rules were not followed' in his battle with Lewis Hamilton at the Australian Grand Prix.

The Dutchman lost out to both Mercedes drivers at the start of the race, with Hamilton lunging to the inside at turn three.

The seven-time world champion edged Verstappen wide of the apex, though the Red Bull remained on track throughout the skirmish.

Verstappen recovered to clinch his first win in Australia and second of the season, surviving a controversial end-of-race red flag that triggered carnage behind.

Recounting his race, the two-time champion conceded: "We had a very poor start.

"I was careful because I had a lot to lose and they had a lot to win.

"I think the pace of the car was quick, you could see that straight away, we were always there waiting for the DRS to open up but with these red flags, I don't know.

"The first one, you can do it but that second one, I don't really understand.

"It was a bit of a mess, but we survived everything, we had good pace in the car again and we won, which is the most important."

Precedent set

Verstappen radioed his team after Hamilton's first lap move to complain over being forced wide, a point he reiterated post-race.

"From my side, I just tried to avoid the contact.

"It is quite clear in the rules what you are allowed to do now on the outside but clearly, it is not followed.

"That is ok, we had good pace and we passed them anyway. It is something to take to the next races, to take into account."

