Stuart Hodge

Tuesday 4 April 2023 07:58

Jenson Button believes the Aston Martin to be the most drivable car on the 2023 F1 grid.

The improved package provided by the team has propelled Fernando Alonso to three consecutive podium finishes to start the season.

And Button believes, despite the speed and supremacy of the Red Bull RB19 challenger, that the Aston Martin car looks better fun to get behind the wheel of.

“Aston Martin, what a wonderful car they’ve built this year and it looks like a very drivable car,” said Button, speaking on Sky Sports' coverage of the Australian Grand Prix.