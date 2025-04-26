Alonso targeted by rival boss as Aston Martin star absent from team announcement - F1 Recap
Two-time Formula 1 champion Fernando Alonso has been tipped for a stunning move away from the sport as a rival team targets him for an iconic racing project.
Aston Martin share plans for the future... without Lance Stroll
Aston Martin Formula 1 team have shared an image of their 'foundations for the future' as their tricky season continues.
Lando Norris says the party is OVER after unusual injury
Lando Norris has ruled himself out of appearing at a famous party this year, as he focuses in on a bid for his first Formula 1 title.
Red Bull 'ignored' former team boss over major driver error
A former Formula 1 team boss has revealed that Red Bull ignored his advice over a major driver decision which has not ended well for Christian Horner's outfit.
Michael Schumacher was told F1 comeback 'totally pointless'
Lewis Hamilton is struggling mightily to recreate himself as a 40-year-old F1 driver, treading a path once followed by fellow legend of the sport Michael Schumacher.
