Lando Norris has ruled himself out of appearing at a famous party this year, as he focuses in on a bid for his first Formula 1 title.

King's Day, celebrated this year on Sunday, April 27, is a national holiday in the Netherlands, an event which tends to turn the country orange in much the same way that St Patrick's Day turns Ireland and much of the US green.

Norris has been present for King's Day festivities in the past, famously injuring himself last year in an incident which saw his face bandaged up following the partying.

The Brit was celebrating with friend and DJ Martin Garrix this time last year when he injured his nose, but the F1 star admitted last week in Jeddah that he won't be using his pre-Miami weekend off to repeat the fun – even though it resulted in a race win in 2024.

Norris: I miss my friends

Norris was asked whether he'd be making an appearance after his tough Sunday at the Saudi Arabia Grand Prix and ruled himself out, saying: "No, no, sadly not. I wish, because it was one of the best days of my life and I won Miami, so.

"I miss all my friends, I had a great week with Martin and the whole group in Amsterdam last year, but I’m fighting for a championship, I can't afford to do these things.

"I’ve got to go back home and train, this race was tough, was physically demanding. As much as I like a little drink, I’ve not drunk all year and I'm proud of that, so, no fun for me"

A man of his word, Norris has been pictured back at the McLaren factory with championship-leading team-mate Oscar Piastri between races as the pair get ready to duke it out for the title over the remaining 19 race weekends.

