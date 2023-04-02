F1 Twitter's best Australian Grand Prix memes

Ronan Murphy

Sunday 2 April 2023 10:27 - Updated: 10:27

The Australian Grand Prix provided plenty to talk about - and plenty for fans online to meme about!

From the start of the race there was drama and controversy, with three red flags, multiple restarts and only 12 cars finishing behind the safety car.

Ferrari had a disastrous day with Charles Leclerc forced off on the first lap and Carlos Sainz finishing fourth but receiving a five-second penalty to drop him out of the points.

George Russell found himself in first after one lap, but a fire ended his race on lap 18, while both Alpines crashed into each other after a dramatic restart.

Here are F1 Twitter's Best Australian GP memes...

Charles LeClerc Australia GP highlights pic.twitter.com/5KXLpbbsVz — ⭐⭐ (@CFCUzair) April 2, 2023

Charles: "At the moment I don't have long-term goals for this season." pic.twitter.com/SeOVxJCjpW — tami. (@Vetteleclerc) April 2, 2023

being a charles leclerc fan watching the start of the australian gp 🤨💀 pic.twitter.com/PgsKy1sHO9 — carm :) (@bubblecarm) April 2, 2023

they dnfed together so they could go play their nintendos together 😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/zqsrWO8jKd — chloe¹⁶ (@heartsfrmchloe) April 2, 2023

Russell on fire



Lap 1 Lap 18 pic.twitter.com/3jO4wpx83n — The Nandolorian (@ScrewderiaF1) April 2, 2023

Red Car Finds Beach pic.twitter.com/8DNCKiDq3j — F1 MEMES (@f1trolls_) April 2, 2023

Toto Wolff stood in the pit lane: pic.twitter.com/MW50VuHCSX — Lucy 🍃🏁 (@LastLapLucy) April 2, 2023

Michael Masi as soon as he's back in the F1 paddock pic.twitter.com/wB7VRFVruk — Alex (@alextalksracing) April 2, 2023

Congratulations Bernd Maylander

2023 Australian GP winner! pic.twitter.com/zUcrgjqemH — GPFans Global (@GPFansGlobal) April 2, 2023

Being a Ferrari fan this year: pic.twitter.com/hcCnyV4xWY — tami. (@Vetteleclerc) April 2, 2023

So Sainz has been given a penalty for causing a collision that doesn’t actually affect alonsos finishing position on a lap that both does and doesn’t exist according to the fia #F1 #AustralianGP pic.twitter.com/Acxz5BNh8I — F1 Portrayed By Top Gear (@TopGearFormula1) April 2, 2023

READ MORE: Christian Horner: The Red Bull giant and ‘Drive to Survive’ star