Russell OUT with fiery Mercedes Australian GP failure

F1 News

George Russell retired from the Australian Grand Prix with a reported power unit failure on lap 18.

The Mercedes driver endured a torrid race after the early high of taking the lead from Max Verstappen into the first corner.

After looking assured at the front - even with Lewis Hamilton and Verstappen behind him - Russell's race began its downward spiral when Alex Albon caused an early safety car period after crashing at turn six.

Taking the opportunity for a cheap pit stop, Russell had boxed for fresh hard tyres but when the red flags were shown just one lap later and his rivals were granted a tyre change without any cost, this masterstroke appeared less impressive.

Making the most of a bad situation, Russell climbed back up to fourth after the race resumed but, at the end of lap 18, the Briton reported a PU failure.

This was evidenced by a stream of smoke and flames that trailed his car as he came to a stop on the pit straight.

Russell was the third retiree of the race, joining Albon and Charles Leclerc on the sidelines.

