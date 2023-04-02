Russell OUT with fiery Mercedes Australian GP failure
George Russell retired from the Australian Grand Prix with a reported power unit failure on lap 18.
The Mercedes driver endured a torrid race after the early high of taking the lead from Max Verstappen into the first corner.
After looking assured at the front - even with Lewis Hamilton and Verstappen behind him - Russell's race began its downward spiral when Alex Albon caused an early safety car period after crashing at turn six.
Taking the opportunity for a cheap pit stop, Russell had boxed for fresh hard tyres but when the red flags were shown just one lap later and his rivals were granted a tyre change without any cost, this masterstroke appeared less impressive.
Making the most of a bad situation, Russell climbed back up to fourth after the race resumed but, at the end of lap 18, the Briton reported a PU failure.
This was evidenced by a stream of smoke and flames that trailed his car as he came to a stop on the pit straight.
Russell was the third retiree of the race, joining Albon and Charles Leclerc on the sidelines.
