Sainz fury at 'unacceptable' Australian GP penalty

Sunday 2 April 2023 09:46 - Updated: 10:00

Carlos Sainz has vented his fury at an "unacceptable" penalty handed down with only a lap behind the safety car remaining.

The Spaniard was on course to finish fourth in the Australian Grand Prix before he made contact with Fernando Alonso at the start of an expected three-lap shootout following a red flag interruption.

But following the third grid start of the day, Sainz sparked chaotic scenes that saw both Alpine drivers make contact and retire.

After it was confirmed that the remaining drivers would complete the one remaining lap behind the safety car, Ferrari received the unfortunate notification of a five-second penalty for its driver.

Sainz: The penalty is too severe

Reacting on team radio, Sainz said: "No, it cannot be. Do I deserve to be out of the points? No.

"It's unacceptable. Tell them, it's unacceptable. They need to wait until the race is finished and discuss it with me."

With the field bunched up when taking the chequered flag, Sainz dropped to 12th once his sanction was applied.

Aware that a time penalty such as his could not be appealed, he added: "Please. Ask them please, please, please, please to wait and discuss it with me.

"Clearly, the penalty is too severe."

