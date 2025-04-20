close global

F1 Race Today: Saudi Grand Prix 2025 start time, TV channel and live stream

Formula 1 heads to Jeddah for round five of the 2025 season at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, which gets underway today - Sunday April 20.

Four different drivers have won a race in 2025 so far, with Lando Norris and Max Verstappen each claiming a race win apiece whilst Lewis Hamilton remains the only sprint race winner of the season.

Oscar Piastri has already secured two victories in China and Bahrain, with his latest result placing him three points behind team-mate Norris in the drivers' standings.

However, George Russell has also enjoyed a spectacular start to the year and has placed himself in the championship fight with consistent results and three podium finishes.

Could a race win in Jeddah propel him either further in the championship fight? Or will McLaren once again come out on top at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Race - Sunday, April 20 2025

The fifth round of the 2025 campaign kicks off with the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix today (Sunday, April 20 2025) at 8pm local time (AST).

Find the session start times and day converted to your local time zone below:

Location Time
Local time (AST)8:00 PM Sunday
United Kingdom (BST)6:00 PM Sunday
Central Europe (CEST)7:00 PM Sunday
USA (EDT)1:00 PM Sunday
USA (CDT)12:00 PM Sunday
USA (PDT)10:00 AM Sunday
Australia (AEST)3:00 AM Monday
Australia (AWST)1:00 AM Monday
Australia (ACST)2:30 AM Monday
Mexico (CDT)11:00 AM Sunday
Japan (JST)2:00 AM Monday
South Africa (SAST)7:00 PM Sunday
Egypt (EET)7:00 PM Sunday
China (CST)1:00 AM Monday
India (IST)10:30 PM Sunday
Brazil (BRT)2:00 PM Sunday
Singapore (SST)1:00 AM Monday
Turkiye (EEST)8:00 PM Sunday

How to watch the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

Country/Region Broadcasters
United KingdomSky Sports
United StatesESPN, ESPN Deportes
ItalySky Italia
NetherlandsViaplay, Viaplay Xtra
ChinaCCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent
JapanFuji TV, DAZN
AustraliaFox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
SpainDAZN F1
CanadaRDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
GermanySky Deutschland
FranceCanal+
BelgiumRTBF, Telenet, Play Sports
MexicoFox Sports Mexico
SingaporebeIN SPORTS
HungaryM4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
BrazilBandeirantes, Bandsports
AustriaServus TV, ORF
Middle East & TurkeybeIN SPORTS
AfricaSuperSport
Latin AmericaESPN

F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

