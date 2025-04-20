F1 Race Today: Saudi Grand Prix 2025 start time, TV channel and live stream
Formula 1 heads to Jeddah for round five of the 2025 season at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, which gets underway today - Sunday April 20.
Four different drivers have won a race in 2025 so far, with Lando Norris and Max Verstappen each claiming a race win apiece whilst Lewis Hamilton remains the only sprint race winner of the season.
Oscar Piastri has already secured two victories in China and Bahrain, with his latest result placing him three points behind team-mate Norris in the drivers' standings.
However, George Russell has also enjoyed a spectacular start to the year and has placed himself in the championship fight with consistent results and three podium finishes.
Could a race win in Jeddah propel him either further in the championship fight? Or will McLaren once again come out on top at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.
Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Race - Sunday, April 20 2025
The fifth round of the 2025 campaign kicks off with the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix today (Sunday, April 20 2025) at 8pm local time (AST).
Find the session start times and day converted to your local time zone below:
|Location
|Time
|Local time (AST)
|8:00 PM Sunday
|United Kingdom (BST)
|6:00 PM Sunday
|Central Europe (CEST)
|7:00 PM Sunday
|USA (EDT)
|1:00 PM Sunday
|USA (CDT)
|12:00 PM Sunday
|USA (PDT)
|10:00 AM Sunday
|Australia (AEST)
|3:00 AM Monday
|Australia (AWST)
|1:00 AM Monday
|Australia (ACST)
|2:30 AM Monday
|Mexico (CDT)
|11:00 AM Sunday
|Japan (JST)
|2:00 AM Monday
|South Africa (SAST)
|7:00 PM Sunday
|Egypt (EET)
|7:00 PM Sunday
|China (CST)
|1:00 AM Monday
|India (IST)
|10:30 PM Sunday
|Brazil (BRT)
|2:00 PM Sunday
|Singapore (SST)
|1:00 AM Monday
|Turkiye (EEST)
|8:00 PM Sunday
How to watch the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix live on TV today
Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:
|Country/Region
|Broadcasters
|United Kingdom
|Sky Sports
|United States
|ESPN, ESPN Deportes
|Italy
|Sky Italia
|Netherlands
|Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
|China
|CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent
|Japan
|Fuji TV, DAZN
|Australia
|Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
|Spain
|DAZN F1
|Canada
|RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
|Germany
|Sky Deutschland
|France
|Canal+
|Belgium
|RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports
|Mexico
|Fox Sports Mexico
|Singapore
|beIN SPORTS
|Hungary
|M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
|Brazil
|Bandeirantes, Bandsports
|Austria
|Servus TV, ORF
|Middle East & Turkey
|beIN SPORTS
|Africa
|SuperSport
|Latin America
|ESPN
F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.
QUALIFYING RESULTS: Verstappen handed qualifying shock as huge crash rocks Saudi GP
