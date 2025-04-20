F1 Race Today: Saudi Grand Prix 2025 start time, TV channel and live stream

Formula 1 heads to Jeddah for round five of the 2025 season at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, which gets underway today - Sunday April 20.

Four different drivers have won a race in 2025 so far, with Lando Norris and Max Verstappen each claiming a race win apiece whilst Lewis Hamilton remains the only sprint race winner of the season.

Oscar Piastri has already secured two victories in China and Bahrain, with his latest result placing him three points behind team-mate Norris in the drivers' standings.

However, George Russell has also enjoyed a spectacular start to the year and has placed himself in the championship fight with consistent results and three podium finishes.

Could a race win in Jeddah propel him either further in the championship fight? Or will McLaren once again come out on top at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Race - Sunday, April 20 2025

The fifth round of the 2025 campaign kicks off with the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix today (Sunday, April 20 2025) at 8pm local time (AST).

Find the session start times and day converted to your local time zone below:

Location Time Local time (AST) 8:00 PM Sunday United Kingdom (BST) 6:00 PM Sunday Central Europe (CEST) 7:00 PM Sunday USA (EDT) 1:00 PM Sunday USA (CDT) 12:00 PM Sunday USA (PDT) 10:00 AM Sunday Australia (AEST) 3:00 AM Monday Australia (AWST) 1:00 AM Monday Australia (ACST) 2:30 AM Monday Mexico (CDT) 11:00 AM Sunday Japan (JST) 2:00 AM Monday South Africa (SAST) 7:00 PM Sunday Egypt (EET) 7:00 PM Sunday China (CST) 1:00 AM Monday India (IST) 10:30 PM Sunday Brazil (BRT) 2:00 PM Sunday Singapore (SST) 1:00 AM Monday Turkiye (EEST) 8:00 PM Sunday

How to watch the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

Country/Region Broadcasters United Kingdom Sky Sports United States ESPN, ESPN Deportes Italy Sky Italia Netherlands Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra China CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent Japan Fuji TV, DAZN Australia Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten Spain DAZN F1 Canada RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo Germany Sky Deutschland France Canal+ Belgium RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports Mexico Fox Sports Mexico Singapore beIN SPORTS Hungary M4 (MTVA Sports Channel) Brazil Bandeirantes, Bandsports Austria Servus TV, ORF Middle East & Turkey beIN SPORTS Africa SuperSport Latin America ESPN

F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

