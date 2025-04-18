Lewis Hamilton devastated in Jeddah as star ruled out at Saudi Grand Prix - F1 Recap

Lewis Hamilton endured a miserable Friday at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, appearing devastated following a disappointing day on track.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 star ruled OUT at Saudi Grand Prix as 'investigation' launched

Sauber Formula 1 star Gabriel Bortoleto was ruled out of FP2 at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix on Friday after an unlucky incident.

➡️ READ MORE

Red Bull star in session-ending smash as red flags waved at Saudi Grand Prix

Yuki Tsunoda ended his second session of practice early on Friday with a huge crash into the wall at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

➡️ READ MORE

FIA announce Lando Norris car inspection at Saudi Grand Prix

The FIA have announced that Lando Norris' McLaren has been selected for inspection ahead of this weekend's Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 stars braced for extreme weather conditions at Saudi Grand Prix

Formula 1's biggest names are preparing to battle the elements at the Saudi Arabia Grand Prix, with high temperatures forecast to hit Jeddah across the weekend.

➡️ READ MORE

Related