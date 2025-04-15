Verstappen Red Bull exit deadline provided as Ferrari season dominance revealed - F1 Recap

Ex-Formula 1 driver Ralf Schumacher believes Max Verstappen could make a decision over his Red Bull future before the end of this season.

Ferrari and Lewis Hamilton dominate F1...just not the way they wanted to

Ferrari have snapped up a Formula 1 award for the fourth time this season, this time with seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton.

New wildcard driver entry announced for Jeddah

F1 Academy have announced their new wildcard driver entry for the second round of racing in Jeddah this weekend, with Farah AlYousef joining the grid for the upcoming competition.

Popular McLaren driver lifts lid on shock F1 move chance

Popular McLaren driver Alex Palou has opened up on talks of him becoming one of Cadillac's two drivers for their 2026 entry into Formula 1.

Will F1 star miss Saudi Arabian Grand Prix over FIA disqualification?

Nico Hulkenberg has been slapped with an official race disqualification by the stewards - but will he be able to compete at this weekend's Saudi Arabian Grand Prix?

