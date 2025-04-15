Popular McLaren driver lifts lid on shock F1 move chance

Popular McLaren driver Alex Palou has opened up on talks of him becoming one of Cadillac's two drivers for their 2026 entry into Formula 1.

The 28-year-old Spaniard is the reigning IndyCar champion, winning three of the last four titles in the American series, and has served as McLaren's F1 reserve driver in the past.

In his Soy Motor column this week though, Palou admitted that he's unlikely to ever set foot in an F1 car in race action, claiming it's 'too late' for him to make the leap from IndyCar.

He also confirmed that he hasn't had any conversations with any team, never mind Cadillac, over an upcoming drive in F1 despite his American links via IndyCar making him a good candidate for the GM-backed team to connect to their home audience.

Palou: My life in America is almost perfect

"There's a lot of talk on social media, but I think we've perhaps already passed the stage of trying to get a foothold in Formula 1. It didn't work out. I think I'm at a point now where it's too late.

"The truth is, there's nothing. There isn't any conversation, nor has there ever been. Perhaps the good results I'm having in IndyCar would have meant a little more than they do now if I had had them eight years ago, when I was 20.

"What I know is that I'm very happy in the United States and in IndyCar. I can't complain about anything, and I don't lack anything. I'm really enjoying both racing and my personal life, now that I'm a father and have a little girl.

"Right now, I'm at a point in my life where everything is almost perfect, and I'm not complaining about anything or trying to get anywhere. I think there was another time when I had somewhere I wanted to get to, but I think I've already found that place."

