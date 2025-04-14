close global

F1 star given LATE penalty verdict as Hamilton handed Bahrain boost - F1 Recap

Lewis Hamilton received a lot of plaudits after his excellent drive at the Bahrain Grand Prix saw him win Driver of the Day.

FIA announce Russell penalty verdict after Bahrain timing breach

George Russell was placed under investigation at the Bahrain Grand Prix after use of the DRS system on his Mercedes breached regulations.

F1 Results Today: Verstappen suffers nightmare as safety car and penalties cause chaos

Max Verstappen complained about his Red Bull for most of the race having struggled throughout the grand prix before labouring to a sixth place finish.

McLaren F1 team launches cutting edge deal with famous global brand

Formula 1 giants McLaren have teamed up with one of the world's biggest kitchen brands in a surprising new partnership.

F1 star subject to lie detector test

Williams Formula 1 star Alex Albon has been subjected to a lie detector test ahead of this weekend's Bahrain Grand Prix.

Hamilton in Ferrari apology as weight penalty fears revealed - F1 Recap
  • April 12, 2025 23:42
FIA announce Red Bull penalty verdict as star delivers X-rated response to bizarre punishment - F1 Recap
  • April 11, 2025 23:58

  • 1 hour ago
'Lewis Hamilton is still the best driver on the grid' - Ferrari star hailed after Driver of the Day win

  • 2 hours ago
Max Verstappen launches furious tirade in miserable Bahrain Grand Prix

  • 3 hours ago
F1 Penalty Points: Red Bull star slammed with double punishment in nightmare weekend

  • 3 hours ago
FIA announce Russell penalty verdict after Bahrain timing breach

  • 3 hours ago
F1 star DISQUALIFIED after Bahrain Grand Prix hit by post-race penalty carnage

  • Yesterday 21:20
  • 1
