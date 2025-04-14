F1 star given LATE penalty verdict as Hamilton handed Bahrain boost - F1 Recap

Lewis Hamilton received a lot of plaudits after his excellent drive at the Bahrain Grand Prix saw him win Driver of the Day.

➡️ READ MORE

FIA announce Russell penalty verdict after Bahrain timing breach

George Russell was placed under investigation at the Bahrain Grand Prix after use of the DRS system on his Mercedes breached regulations.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 Results Today: Verstappen suffers nightmare as safety car and penalties cause chaos

Max Verstappen complained about his Red Bull for most of the race having struggled throughout the grand prix before labouring to a sixth place finish.

➡️ READ MORE

McLaren F1 team launches cutting edge deal with famous global brand

Formula 1 giants McLaren have teamed up with one of the world's biggest kitchen brands in a surprising new partnership.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 star subject to lie detector test

Williams Formula 1 star Alex Albon has been subjected to a lie detector test ahead of this weekend's Bahrain Grand Prix.

➡️ READ MORE

Related