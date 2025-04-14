F1 star given LATE penalty verdict as Hamilton handed Bahrain boost - F1 Recap
Lewis Hamilton received a lot of plaudits after his excellent drive at the Bahrain Grand Prix saw him win Driver of the Day.
FIA announce Russell penalty verdict after Bahrain timing breach
George Russell was placed under investigation at the Bahrain Grand Prix after use of the DRS system on his Mercedes breached regulations.
F1 Results Today: Verstappen suffers nightmare as safety car and penalties cause chaos
Max Verstappen complained about his Red Bull for most of the race having struggled throughout the grand prix before labouring to a sixth place finish.
McLaren F1 team launches cutting edge deal with famous global brand
Formula 1 giants McLaren have teamed up with one of the world's biggest kitchen brands in a surprising new partnership.
F1 star subject to lie detector test
Williams Formula 1 star Alex Albon has been subjected to a lie detector test ahead of this weekend's Bahrain Grand Prix.
