close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
McLaren F1 team launches cutting edge deal with famous global brand

McLaren F1 team launches cutting edge deal with famous global brand

McLaren F1 team launches cutting edge deal with famous global brand

McLaren F1 team launches cutting edge deal with famous global brand

Formula 1 giants McLaren have teamed up with one of the world's biggest kitchen brands in a surprising new partnership.

A small selection of McLaren x nutribullet blenders are now available to buy online, with the collaboration set to further enhance the iconic British outfit's stellar reputation as a pioneer for design and innovation.

The highly sought-after products are on sale for between £49.99-£149.99 on the official nutribullet website, and are sure to be popular amongst F1 fans.

"nutribullet x McLaren F1 Team bring you power, speed and efficiency with the Portable Blender range," reads the product description.

"Great blends, wherever life takes you, with the nutribullet power you know and love!"

F1 champions look forward to Bahrain GP

While McLaren are making exciting moves off the track, their early season form on it has indicated that a second consecutive F1 constructors' title is theirs to lose.

Spearheaded by Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, the team have collected 111 points over the first three races, and already hold a commanding lead over the likes of Mercedes and Red Bull in pursuit.

The pair finished on the podium at last weekend's Japanese Grand Prix behind an imperious Max Verstappen, but have each demonstrated their credentials in the opening weeks of the campaign.

Norris took victory in the opening-day Australian GP, while his team-mate followed that triumph up with a dominant win in China one week later.

Attention now turns to Bahrain this weekend for round four, with scorching temperatures set to have a significant impact on proceedings. Piastri will line up on pole position in Sakhir, while series leader Norris will start from sixth.

F1 HEADLINES: F1 team hit by LATE Bahrain GP penalty as qualifying hit by farcical timing issue

Related

McLaren Lando Norris Oscar Piastri Japanese Grand Prix Bahrain GP
Secret McLaren F1 'agreement' set to have major championship impact
McLaren

Secret McLaren F1 'agreement' set to have major championship impact

  • Yesterday 13:59
Jos Verstappen shares 'monster' McLaren flexi-wing post
F1 Social

Jos Verstappen shares 'monster' McLaren flexi-wing post

  • April 11, 2025 09:55

Latest News

Latest F1 News

Michael Schumacher signs F1 legend's crash helmet for charity auction

  • 9 minutes ago
F1 Social

F1 star admits using team principal's office for shocking reason

  • 1 hour ago
F1 Today

F1 News Today: F1 team hit by LATE Bahrain GP penalty as qualifying hit by farcical timing issue

  • 1 hour ago
Latest F1 News

Christian Horner exposes former F1 chief over X-rated advice

  • 2 hours ago
Latest F1 News

McLaren F1 team launches cutting edge deal with famous global brand

  • 3 hours ago
Latest F1 News

F1 star reveals potential retirement age in surprise statement

  • Today 11:58
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2025

Complete kalender 2025

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x