McLaren F1 team launches cutting edge deal with famous global brand

Formula 1 giants McLaren have teamed up with one of the world's biggest kitchen brands in a surprising new partnership.

A small selection of McLaren x nutribullet blenders are now available to buy online, with the collaboration set to further enhance the iconic British outfit's stellar reputation as a pioneer for design and innovation.

The highly sought-after products are on sale for between £49.99-£149.99 on the official nutribullet website, and are sure to be popular amongst F1 fans.

"nutribullet x McLaren F1 Team bring you power, speed and efficiency with the Portable Blender range," reads the product description.

"Great blends, wherever life takes you, with the nutribullet power you know and love!"

F1 champions look forward to Bahrain GP

While McLaren are making exciting moves off the track, their early season form on it has indicated that a second consecutive F1 constructors' title is theirs to lose.

Spearheaded by Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, the team have collected 111 points over the first three races, and already hold a commanding lead over the likes of Mercedes and Red Bull in pursuit.

The pair finished on the podium at last weekend's Japanese Grand Prix behind an imperious Max Verstappen, but have each demonstrated their credentials in the opening weeks of the campaign.

Norris took victory in the opening-day Australian GP, while his team-mate followed that triumph up with a dominant win in China one week later.

Attention now turns to Bahrain this weekend for round four, with scorching temperatures set to have a significant impact on proceedings. Piastri will line up on pole position in Sakhir, while series leader Norris will start from sixth.

