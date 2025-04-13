'Lewis Hamilton is still the best driver on the grid' - Ferrari star hailed after Driver of the Day win
Lewis Hamilton received a lot of plaudits after his excellent drive at the Bahrain Grand Prix saw him win Driver of the Day.
The Briton, who joined Ferrari ahead of the 2025 season, is still getting to grips with his new car, but put in a stellar showing on race day to climb from P9 on the grid to finish in fifth position.
Hamilton's drive also included an excellent overtake on long-time rival Max Verstappen, much to the delight of his numerous fans on social media.
Race fans on X, the community known as F1 Twitter, were hugely impressed with Hamilton's day in Sakhir, with one supporter claiming he is 'still the best driver on the grid.'
Others claimed that the race was evidence that he remains the GOAT (Greatest of All Time), while some supporters simply revelled in his overtakes on other drivers.
F1 Twitter reacts to Hamilton at the Bahrain GP
If qualifying didn't exist, Lewis Hamilton would win every single race idc. Still the best driver on the grid race-pace wise.— ali (@dxbestani) April 13, 2025
there has never been a driver like lewis hamilton. there will never be a driver like lewis hamilton ✌🏼— sim (@simsgazette) April 13, 2025
LEWIS HAMILTON P9 TO P5 MY GOAT— аlina🥂 (@mercedarri) April 13, 2025
pic.twitter.com/ZaUrXRCYrc
This Lewis Hamilton overtaking masterclass pic.twitter.com/MEx1njM8Mb— el (@xndacomets) April 13, 2025
i dont care how many years passes.. watching lewis hamilton overtaking max verstappen will always makes me happy— ୨୧ (@dearlews) April 13, 2025
stop.the.race. pic.twitter.com/sXYYec2ywB— out of context Sir Lewis Hamilton (@askolatte) April 13, 2025
My GOAT https://t.co/fGRp8BqURu— del (@sir_hamilton44) April 13, 2025
A Sunday where Lewis Hamilton overtaking max verstappen is always a good Sunday ✨#BahrainGP— • (@Enthusiast_Q) April 13, 2025
Good recovery drive from Lewis Hamilton to get to P5 from P9 💪— Ferrari News 🐎 (@FanaticsFerrari) April 13, 2025
He is also Driver of the Day 🤩 pic.twitter.com/bNu46FMXAW
