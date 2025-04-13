close global

'Lewis Hamilton is still the best driver on the grid' - Ferrari star hailed after Driver of the Day win

Lewis Hamilton received a lot of plaudits after his excellent drive at the Bahrain Grand Prix saw him win Driver of the Day.

The Briton, who joined Ferrari ahead of the 2025 season, is still getting to grips with his new car, but put in a stellar showing on race day to climb from P9 on the grid to finish in fifth position.

Hamilton's drive also included an excellent overtake on long-time rival Max Verstappen, much to the delight of his numerous fans on social media.

Race fans on X, the community known as F1 Twitter, were hugely impressed with Hamilton's day in Sakhir, with one supporter claiming he is 'still the best driver on the grid.'

Others claimed that the race was evidence that he remains the GOAT (Greatest of All Time), while some supporters simply revelled in his overtakes on other drivers.

F1 Twitter reacts to Hamilton at the Bahrain GP

F1 RESULTS TODAY: Verstappen suffers nightmare as safety car and penalties cause chaos

