Shock Safety Car throws Bahrain Grand Prix into chaos

A safety car was deployed at the Bahrain Grand Prix due to debris left on the circuit, causing a manic dash to the pits among many drivers.

The debris was caused by a collision between Yuki Tsunoda and Carlos Sainz, as the Red Bull's front wing hit the rear end of the Williams at the start of the lap as they diced for position, throwing the teams into chaos as they changed their tyres.

As the safety car was deployed race leader Oscar Piastri was nearing the pits in the lead, giving him the perfect opportunity to pit and change his tyres whilst maintaining P1.

Max Verstappen was one of the drivers who did not pit and remained on medium tyres, promoting him to P8, but he was surrounded by drivers on fresh tyres.

Safety Car shakes up Bahrain Grand Prix

It did not take long for the marshals to clear the debris off the track before the session resumed, with Piastri breaking away from the pack early as Russell threatened him closely behind on the soft tyres.

Norris meanwhile duelled with the Ferrari of Lewis Hamilton for P4, where the McLaren overtook the champion whilst leaving the track.

To avoid a penalty from the FIA, Norris gave the position back and produced the overtake later on, benefitting off fresh medium tyres.

Norris already found himself punished by the FIA at the start of the race, after he was noted for a false start and handed a five-second time penalty.

F1 HEADLINES: F1 team hit by LATE Bahrain GP penalty as qualifying hit by farcical timing issue

Related