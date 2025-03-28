Helmut Marko admits Red Bull driver signing 'mistake'

Red Bull Formula 1 chief Helmut Marko has admitted the team made a significant error when putting their driver lineup together for this season.

Liam Lawson was given the opportunity to replace Sergio Perez off the back of a dismal year for the Mexican, but things have not gone according to plan.

After failing to score a single point in either of his first two outings for the Milton Keynes-based squad, the Kiwi has been sent back to sister team Racing Bulls, with Yuki Tsunoda heading in the opposite direction.

The Japanese driver had been under serious consideration for Perez's seat, but was left frustrated after seeing Lawson being given that chance.

And in an interview with OE24, Marko has confessed that Red Bull made the wrong decision.

Marko: Lawson hasn't been good enough

"Yuki was too inconsistent, and that is why we unanimously chose Lawson," said the Austrian. "But under the increased pressure, he couldn’t deliver from day one.

"He entered a downward spiral, it is like a stricken boxer and on top of that, it is hard to get out of it. In that sense, it was a mistake.

"In Australia, Liam had a turbo problem in the third free practice. The mileage he lost there, he came up short.

"And what he has delivered so far is obviously not enough, we need a strong second driver, if only for tactics."

Having finished third in the 2024 constructors' championship, it was hoped the arrival of Lawson could provide Red Bull with a new lease of life as they set about reclaiming their title.

But with the campaign only two races old, their chances of doing that appear slim, with defending champions McLaren already 42 points ahead.

Tsunoda will now be tasked with trying to narrow that gap over the coming months, starting at his home grand prix in Japan next weekend.

Lawson, meanwhile, now faces an altogether different challenge alongside rookie Isack Hadjar as he aims to get his F1 career back on track.

