FIA announce late penalty verdict at Chinese Grand Prix

Formula 1's governing body have announced an official verdict over a late penalty during the Chinese Grand Prix weekend.

Shanghai International Circuit hosted the first sprint race of 2025 on Saturday, with the 100km event handing Lewis Hamilton his first victory in red racing for Ferrari.

The Sprint was not without drama however, with McLaren star Oscar Piastri redeeming himself after a disastrous home grand prix in Melbourne last time out, finishing P2 after an opportune overtake on Max Verstappen with just four laps to go.

Surprisingly, that move wasn't the last bit of excitement in the sprint either, with a bizarre incident caused by Alpine driver Jack Doohan taking place right at the end of the 19-lap event.

Full FIA Doohan verdict in full

Following an investigation into the late incident, F1's governing body have added a 10-second time penalty to Doohan's P20 sprint result, also handing him two penalty points for causing a collision with Gabriel Bortoleto.

After the Aussie racer attempted a late lunge to overtake Bortoleto's Sauber at Turn 14 on the final lap of the race, the Alpine star locked up at the apex, colliding with his fellow rookie.

The stewards then summoned Doohan over the incident, hearing from him, Bortoleto, and their team representatives whilst reviewing in-car evidence before announcing their verdict.

Whilst the Alpine driver told the stewards that he felt the presence of the two Haas cars compromised his overtake, it was decided that the 22-year-old did not have the right to the corner at the apex and should have instead backed off.

The standard 10-second penalty was therefore imposed and Doohan has now also landed two penalty points as a result of the move.

