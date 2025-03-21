F1 Sprint Race Today: Chinese Grand Prix 2025 start times, schedule and TV

The first sprint race of the Formula 1 season gets underway at the 2025 Chinese Grand Prix, and GPFans have all the details including how to watch and the start times in your region.

Lewis Hamilton claimed his first ever pole with Ferrari during sprint qualifying on Friday, and produced a spectacular lap to start ahead of Max Verstappen and Oscar Piastri.

There are eight points up for grabs for the winner of the Chinese GP sprint race, with championship leader Lando Norris starting the race down in P6.

The McLaren star will have 100km to chase down Ferrari for the victory, but must fend off the likes of Kimi Antonelli at the start to produce a fight through the pack for P1.

Chinese Grand Prix Sprint - Saturday, March 22, 2025

The first sprint race of the season at the Chinese GP kicks off today, Saturday, March 22, at 11am local time. Find the race start times converted to your local time zone below:

Local time (CST): 11am Saturday

United Kingdom (GMT): 3am Saturday

Central European Time (CET): 4am Saturday

United States (EDT): 11pm Friday

United States (CDT): 10pm Friday

United States (PDT): 8pm Friday

Australia (AEDT): 2pm Saturday

Australia (AWST): 11am Saturday

Australia (ACDT): 1:30pm Saturday

Mexico (CST): 9pm Friday

Japan (JST): 12pm Saturday

South Africa (SAST): 5am Saturday

Egypt (EET): 5am Saturday

India (IST): 8:30am Saturday

Brazil (BST): 12am Saturday

Singapore (SGT): 11am Saturday

Saudi Arabia (AST): 6am Saturday

United Arab Emirates (GST): 7am Saturday

Turkey (EEST): 6am Saturday



How to watch the Chinese Grand Prix Sprint Race live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

United Kingdom: Sky Sports

United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes

Italy: Sky Italia

Netherlands: Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra

China: CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent

Japan: Fuji TV, DAZN

Australia: Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten

Spain: DAZN F1

Canada: RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo

Germany: Sky Deutschland

France: Canal+

Belgium: RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports

Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico

Singapore: beIN SPORTS

Hungary: M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)

Brazil: Bandeirantes, Bandsports

Austria: Servus TV, ORF

Middle East & Turkey: beIN SPORTS

Africa: SuperSport

Latin America: ESPN



F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

READ MORE: FIA announce Ferrari penalty verdict at Chinese Grand Prix

Related