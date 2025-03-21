F1 Sprint Race Today: Chinese Grand Prix 2025 start times, schedule and TV
The first sprint race of the Formula 1 season gets underway at the 2025 Chinese Grand Prix, and GPFans have all the details including how to watch and the start times in your region.
Lewis Hamilton claimed his first ever pole with Ferrari during sprint qualifying on Friday, and produced a spectacular lap to start ahead of Max Verstappen and Oscar Piastri.
There are eight points up for grabs for the winner of the Chinese GP sprint race, with championship leader Lando Norris starting the race down in P6.
The McLaren star will have 100km to chase down Ferrari for the victory, but must fend off the likes of Kimi Antonelli at the start to produce a fight through the pack for P1.
Chinese Grand Prix Sprint - Saturday, March 22, 2025
The first sprint race of the season at the Chinese GP kicks off today, Saturday, March 22, at 11am local time. Find the race start times converted to your local time zone below:
Local time (CST): 11am Saturday
United Kingdom (GMT): 3am Saturday
Central European Time (CET): 4am Saturday
United States (EDT): 11pm Friday
United States (CDT): 10pm Friday
United States (PDT): 8pm Friday
Australia (AEDT): 2pm Saturday
Australia (AWST): 11am Saturday
Australia (ACDT): 1:30pm Saturday
Mexico (CST): 9pm Friday
Japan (JST): 12pm Saturday
South Africa (SAST): 5am Saturday
Egypt (EET): 5am Saturday
India (IST): 8:30am Saturday
Brazil (BST): 12am Saturday
Singapore (SGT): 11am Saturday
Saudi Arabia (AST): 6am Saturday
United Arab Emirates (GST): 7am Saturday
Turkey (EEST): 6am Saturday
How to watch the Chinese Grand Prix Sprint Race live on TV today
Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:
United Kingdom: Sky Sports
United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes
Italy: Sky Italia
Netherlands: Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
China: CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent
Japan: Fuji TV, DAZN
Australia: Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
Spain: DAZN F1
Canada: RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
Germany: Sky Deutschland
France: Canal+
Belgium: RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports
Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico
Singapore: beIN SPORTS
Hungary: M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
Brazil: Bandeirantes, Bandsports
Austria: Servus TV, ORF
Middle East & Turkey: beIN SPORTS
Africa: SuperSport
Latin America: ESPN
F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.
