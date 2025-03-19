Ferrari absence 'confirmed' as FIA release statement ahead of Chinese Grand Prix - F1 Recap
Ferrari are set for further disruption following a clumsy start to the 2025 Formula 1 season.
FIA issues statement as delays hit Chinese Grand Prix
The FIA have issued an official statement, after a delay for Formula 1 teams such as McLaren, Red Bull and Mercedes was revealed ahead of this weekend's Chinese Grand Prix.
Norris’ father spotted in talks with rival F1 team boss
Lando Norris’ father, Adam Norris, was spotted in talks with a rival Formula 1 team principal at the Australian Grand Prix.
Horner mocks Hamilton's nightmare Ferrari debut
Lewis Hamilton’s nightmare Ferrari debut at the Australian Grand Prix has been mocked by Red Bull team principal Christian Horner who issued a jibe at his Formula 1 rivals.
Mercedes F1 announce driver return at Chinese Grand Prix
Mercedes' Formula 1 team have announced that one of their drivers will be making their track return at the Chinese Grand Prix.
