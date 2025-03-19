close global

Ferrari absence 'confirmed' as FIA release statement ahead of Chinese Grand Prix - F1 Recap

Ferrari are set for further disruption following a clumsy start to the 2025 Formula 1 season.

FIA issues statement as delays hit Chinese Grand Prix

The FIA have issued an official statement, after a delay for Formula 1 teams such as McLaren, Red Bull and Mercedes was revealed ahead of this weekend's Chinese Grand Prix.

Norris’ father spotted in talks with rival F1 team boss

Lando Norris’ father, Adam Norris, was spotted in talks with a rival Formula 1 team principal at the Australian Grand Prix.

Horner mocks Hamilton's nightmare Ferrari debut

Lewis Hamilton’s nightmare Ferrari debut at the Australian Grand Prix has been mocked by Red Bull team principal Christian Horner who issued a jibe at his Formula 1 rivals.

Mercedes F1 announce driver return at Chinese Grand Prix

Mercedes' Formula 1 team have announced that one of their drivers will be making their track return at the Chinese Grand Prix.

Horner delivers F1 star signing admission as team confirm changes - F1 Recap
GPFans Recap

Horner delivers F1 star signing admission as team confirm changes - F1 Recap

  • March 18, 2025 23:42
FIA announce major rule change as Ferrari investigation launched - F1 News Recap
GPFans Recap

FIA announce major rule change as Ferrari investigation launched - F1 News Recap

  • March 17, 2025 23:42

GPFans Recap

Ferrari absence 'confirmed' as FIA release statement ahead of Chinese Grand Prix - F1 Recap

Verstappen shares fatherhood fears ahead of Kelly Piquet baby arrival

Perez in talks for F1 comeback

F1 boss reveals truth behind hostile Christian Horner relationship

Lewis Hamilton encounters 'serious' problem as disqualification risk emerges

Max Verstappen given Red Bull departure date by F1 boss

