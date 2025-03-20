Red Bull chief issues worrying F1 verdict over team ‘problems’

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko has shared his concerns regarding the team's world championship ambitions.

The Formula 1 powerhouse were in action at last weekend's Australian Grand Prix as the 2025 season got under way in spectacular fashion.

Lando Norris was just one of 14 drivers to complete the chaotic race as weather wreaked havoc on the track, finishing ahead of defending champion Max Verstappen and Mercedes star George Russell.

But while Verstappen's composed drive was enough to deliver 18 valuable points, his new team-mate endured a far more difficult weekend.

Having failed to progress from Q1 on Saturday, Liam Lawson didn't cross the finish line on Sunday after spinning off the circuit in the closing stages.

The Kiwi was brought in as a replacement for Sergio Perez at the end of 2024, with the team hoping he will be able to produce better results than his predecessor, whose struggles last season were a key factor in Red Bull's failure to defend their constructors' crown.

Marko impressed my McLaren pace

McLaren took the title last time around, and look to be in ominous form in the early stages of this campaign, with Norris and Oscar Piastri - who looked well in contention for a podium finish on Sunday until skidding off the track late on - already setting the pace.

And Red Bull advisor Marko - whose controversial comments following the race at Albert Park drew criticism - believes it will be a big ask to keep up with the British outfit.

"We knew from the tests in Bahrain that the McLarens were quite a bit faster than us," the 81-year-old told Viaplay.

"We reduced this advantage, I would say, from half a second to two or three tenths.

"We can follow them for six to eight laps, but then our tyre degradation comes earlier. That’s the main problem, with some other problems as well."

Nevertheless, he has refused to throw in the towel, insisting that the squad are working tirelessly to solve their issues in an effort to bridge the gap.

The Austrian added: "We know them, and they are working hard. In three to five races hopefully we can cure it, so that we have a car on the same level as the McLaren."

