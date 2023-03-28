Verstappen faces curse as Hamilton given 'on your bike' warning - GPFans F1 Recap

Ewan Gale

Tuesday 28 March 2023 00:27

Max Verstappen has started more than one race at 27 different circuits in his Formula 1 career, and not a single one of those has brought him fewer points per race than the Australian Grand Prix. Is the race cursed for the Dutchman? Read more...

Hamilton served 'get on your bike' warning over Verstappen

Former F1 team boss Eddie Jordan has urged Lewis Hamilton to "get on his bike" and secure a record-breaking eighth world championship. Read more...

F1 chief reveals desire to MAJORLY shake up Grand Prix weekends

Formula 1 Group CEO Stefano Domenicali has once again stated his intention to shake up the sport's race weekends, with free practice sessions on the chopping block. Read more...

Horner warns against 'game-changer' designed to SLOW Red Bull pace

Christian Horner has warned his Red Bull team against getting complacent as 'there is always a game changer' in terms of technical directives. Read more...

'A bit of a mess': Raikkonen laments NASCAR restart chaos

Kimi Raikkonen has criticised the chaos brought on by numerous restarts in the NASCAR Cup Series at COTA. Read more...