Verstappen in Australian GP nightmare as star abandoned on track - GPFans F1 Recap
Max Verstappen looked uncomfortable in Melbourne at the wheel of his Red Bull after getting off to a rocky start during Friday's sessions.
F1 Australian Grand Prix: Racing star STRANDED on Melbourne circuit
A racing driver was left stranded on track at the Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix during the first qualifying session of the season in Melbourne.
Red Bull star speaks out over vital F1 change
A key star of the Red Bull Formula 1 garage has spoken out over an essential change within the paddock ahead of the 2025 season.
Australian Grand Prix session red flagged by BIZARRE issue
The first Formula 1 practice session of the season at the Australian Grand Prix was halted by a red flag just 20 minutes in thanks to an unusual issue.
Max Verstappen F1 championship hangs in the balance after Red Bull horror show
It's March. The sun is shining. The birds are singing. Formula 1 writers are loading up on coffee and energy drinks because of things like 'time zones' and 'their contracts'. There's an actual race weekend. Nature is healing, but how will Verstappen fare in 2025?
