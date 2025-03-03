Aston Martin confirm SHOCK transfer as Verstappen problem triggers F1 change - GPFans RECAP
A blockbuster signing has today been made official, as Aston Martin confirm an exciting new entry to their Formula 1 ranks.
F1 set for 2025 stewarding change after Verstappen controversy
The FIA are set to make a major stewarding change ahead of the 2025 season, after a series of storms over decision-making last year, frequently concerning Max Verstappen.
Russell's Hamilton gesture spotted in NEW testing footage
A gesture delivered by George Russell to his former Mercedes team-mate Lewis Hamilton has been unearthed from a clip during Formula 1’s pre-season testing in Bahrain last week.
Verstappen voices major Red Bull CONCERNS for Australian GP
Max Verstappen has voiced a huge concern over Red Bull’s performance for the 2025 Formula 1 season-opener at the Australian Grand Prix.
Ferrari make BOLD 'perfect' statement in 2025 car verdict
Ferrari have issued a bold statement about their 2025 challenger, the SF-25, following three days of testing.
