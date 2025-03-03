close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Aston Martin confirm SHOCK transfer as Verstappen problem triggers F1 change - GPFans RECAP

Aston Martin confirm SHOCK transfer as Verstappen problem triggers F1 change - GPFans RECAP

Aston Martin confirm SHOCK transfer as Verstappen problem triggers F1 change - GPFans RECAP

Aston Martin confirm SHOCK transfer as Verstappen problem triggers F1 change - GPFans RECAP

A blockbuster signing has today been made official, as Aston Martin confirm an exciting new entry to their Formula 1 ranks.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 set for 2025 stewarding change after Verstappen controversy

The FIA are set to make a major stewarding change ahead of the 2025 season, after a series of storms over decision-making last year, frequently concerning Max Verstappen.

➡️ READ MORE

Russell's Hamilton gesture spotted in NEW testing footage

A gesture delivered by George Russell to his former Mercedes team-mate Lewis Hamilton has been unearthed from a clip during Formula 1’s pre-season testing in Bahrain last week.

➡️ READ MORE

Verstappen voices major Red Bull CONCERNS for Australian GP

Max Verstappen has voiced a huge concern over Red Bull’s performance for the 2025 Formula 1 season-opener at the Australian Grand Prix.

➡️ READ MORE

Ferrari make BOLD 'perfect' statement in 2025 car verdict

Ferrari have issued a bold statement about their 2025 challenger, the SF-25, following three days of testing.

➡️ READ MORE

Related

Red Bull Max Verstappen Lewis Hamilton FIA George Russell Aston Martin
Wolff calls for F1 BAN as shock outfit tipped to topple BIG FOUR teams - GPFans F1 Recap
GPFans Recap

Wolff calls for F1 BAN as shock outfit tipped to topple BIG FOUR teams - GPFans F1 Recap

  • March 2, 2025 23:58
Red Bull 'SPLIT' confirmed as big money change confirmed - GPFans F1 Recap
GPFans Recap

Red Bull 'SPLIT' confirmed as big money change confirmed - GPFans F1 Recap

  • March 1, 2025 23:57

Latest News

GPFans Recap

Aston Martin confirm SHOCK transfer as Verstappen problem triggers F1 change - GPFans RECAP

  • 2 hours ago
F1 Social

Kelly Piquet announces Verstappen family update after ADORABLE new arrival

  • 3 hours ago
Daniel Ricciardo

Horner makes Ricciardo call after Red Bull driver lineup discussion

  • Yesterday 21:54
FIA News

Iconic F1 return gathers noise as FIA issue statement

  • Yesterday 21:09
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Red Bull role confirmed for SNUBBED star as new driver lineup teased

  • Yesterday 20:20
F1 Superstars

Newey can save Aston Martin but F1 legend will only get ONE chance

  • Yesterday 19:48
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2025

Complete kalender 2025

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x