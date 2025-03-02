Axed F1 star reveals LAST MINUTE phone call sacking

A racing driver recently axed from Formula 1 has revealed that their shock sacking materialised with a last minute phone call as they prepared for the 2025 season.

There have been several changes introduced for the upcoming F1 season, including the removal of the fastest lap point and increased fines, which could also result in a race ban, for drivers’ misconduct.

Misconduct includes the use of foul-language by drivers, an issue the FIA have become progressively stricter about since the Singapore Grand Prix with Max Verstappen receiving the first punishment in 2024.

The FIA have also made changes to their organisational structure, most notably removing race steward and former F1 driver Johnny Herbert from his position for the 2025 season.

Why was Herbert axed from the FIA?

Herbert came under fire from Jos Verstappen after his son, Max Verstappen, was slammed with a double-penalty at the 2024 Mexican GP, and questioned Herbert’s role as a pundit whilst also being a steward, labelling it as a ‘conflict of interest’.

The British racing driver’s exit from the FIA was announced ahead of the 2025 season, claiming that the two roles could not coexist.

Now, following his shock exit Herbert has revealed the details of his sacking, and that he was originally supposed to be a 2025 steward before his last minute axe.

Johnny Herbert expected to be a steward in 2025

“It didn’t come from within the FIA initially. It was all to do with chitter chatter to the FIA that made them change their point of view,” Herbert said to CasinoApps.com.

“Everything I'd done all year long in 2024 had been discussed and accepted.

“Two days before I was eventually given the sack over the phone, I’d been told all was good for 2025. Then it wasn’t.

“I understand how everything came about. But I am not going to point the finger. But as I said, there were certain people who did actually speak with the President [of the FIA] and that's why the president finally made that decision to get rid of me.”