FIA make GIANT race weekend change ahead of 2025 F1 season

The FIA have approved some new changes to take place ahead of the 2025 Formula 1 season.

F1 is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year, with the teams' 2025 challengers all being released earlier this week in a first of its kind event at the O2 Arena in London.

Teams are preparing for what looks set to be a wide-open championship battle in 2025, with Max Verstappen going for a fifth consecutive title, and seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton bolstering Ferrari's ranks.

On top of this, McLaren's two young drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri are now proven race winners in a championship-winning team, and Mercedes boast an exciting driver pairing too.

F1 heads to Albert Park first up in 2025

F1 set to implement new 2025 rules

The season is expected to see a few minor changes to the rules, including stricter DRS rules, mandatory driver cooling kits in hot conditions, and a scrapping of the extra point for fastest laps.

Now, it has been confirmed that each of the tracks on the 24-race long F1 calendar will also see a significant change.

F1 2025 kicks off at the season-opening Australian Grand Prix on March 16, but before then, all teams will head to Bahrain for pre-season testing.

Both of these tracks, along with all other grand prix tracks, will feature higher fences, brought in by the sport to try and improve spectator safety.

Developed by the Swiss company Geobrugg, the new six-metre high fences will be placed at high-speed corners, steep slopes and grandstands during F1 events in 2025 to try and protect spectators and stewards from flying debris.

The Geobrugg fencing solution had to pass a series of rigorous tests before being approved by the FIA, including surviving a 780 kilogram ball being fired at the fence.