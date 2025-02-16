F1 hit by remarkable STALEMATE as Red Bull slump

Two teams appear to be inseparable in the hunt for the 2025 F1 constructors’ title but already it looks like bad news for former champions Red Bull.

Last season, McLaren ended Red Bull’s stranglehold on the constructors’ standings by storming to their first victory in 26 years.

F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen and Horner feud details emerge as major COMEBACK lined up

READ MORE: F1 team confirm shock RETURN

Red Bull had previously won in 2022 and 2023 having ended Mercedes’ dominance, but they could only claim third place in 2024.

Their dip in results was largely down to the poor performance of Sergio Perez, who finished a whopping 285 points behind champion Max Verstappen on his way to eighth in the drivers’ table.

If you fancy experiencing the thrills of F1 in style, grab your hospitality tickets by clicking here to go to any of the grands prix on the 2025 calendar!

McLaren celebrated their first constructors' title in 26 years

Red Bull finished only third as Sergio Perez struggled

McLaren and Ferrari set for huge 2025 constructors clash

With Red Bull tipped for third spot at 4/1, Betfair have listed their two main rivals in reigning champions McLaren plus Ferrari as joint title favourites at 5/4.

Ferrari’s price is a respectable cut, reinforced by their strong finish to 2024 plus the impactful signing of Lewis Hamilton to join Charles Leclerc.

“Max Verstappen’s Red Bull team are predicted to drop in performance this season, with Ferrari and McLaren joint-favourites to top the constructors' standings,” Betfair spokesperson Sam Rosbottom said.