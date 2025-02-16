close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
F1 hit by remarkable STALEMATE as Red Bull slump

F1 hit by remarkable STALEMATE as Red Bull slump

F1 hit by remarkable STALEMATE as Red Bull slump

Neil Walton
F1 hit by remarkable STALEMATE as Red Bull slump

Two teams appear to be inseparable in the hunt for the 2025 F1 constructors’ title but already it looks like bad news for former champions Red Bull.

Last season, McLaren ended Red Bull’s stranglehold on the constructors’ standings by storming to their first victory in 26 years.

F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen and Horner feud details emerge as major COMEBACK lined up

READ MORE: F1 team confirm shock RETURN

Red Bull had previously won in 2022 and 2023 having ended Mercedes’ dominance, but they could only claim third place in 2024.

Their dip in results was largely down to the poor performance of Sergio Perez, who finished a whopping 285 points behind champion Max Verstappen on his way to eighth in the drivers’ table.

If you fancy experiencing the thrills of F1 in style, grab your hospitality tickets by clicking here to go to any of the grands prix on the 2025 calendar!

McLaren celebrated their first constructors' title in 26 years
Red Bull finished only third as Sergio Perez struggled

McLaren and Ferrari set for huge 2025 constructors clash

With Red Bull tipped for third spot at 4/1, Betfair have listed their two main rivals in reigning champions McLaren plus Ferrari as joint title favourites at 5/4.

Ferrari’s price is a respectable cut, reinforced by their strong finish to 2024 plus the impactful signing of Lewis Hamilton to join Charles Leclerc.

Max Verstappen’s Red Bull team are predicted to drop in performance this season, with Ferrari and McLaren joint-favourites to top the constructors' standings,” Betfair spokesperson Sam Rosbottom said.

Which team will win the F1 2025 constructors' title?

McLaren and Ferrari will renew their battle in 2025

One team likely to find extra motivation in this market is Mercedes, who are listed at a healthy 12/1 despite having won four races last season.

Other outsiders to consider are Aston Martin at 50/1 and Williams on 275/1.

F1 2025 constructors’ odds:

McLaren, Ferrari 5/4
Red Bull 4/1
Mercedes 12/1
Aston Martin 50/1
Williams 275/1
Haas, Racing Bulls, Sauber, Alpine 500/1.

READ MORE: Early Hamilton Ferrari EXIT tipped

Related

Red Bull Mercedes McLaren Sergio Perez Verstappen
Ferrari unveil NEW 2025 car ahead of Hamilton debut
Ferrari

Ferrari unveil NEW 2025 car ahead of Hamilton debut

  • 2 hours ago
Lewis Hamilton decision leaves Ferrari star in DOG HOUSE banishment
Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton decision leaves Ferrari star in DOG HOUSE banishment

  • 2 hours ago

Latest News

F1 News

F1 hit by remarkable STALEMATE as Red Bull slump

  • 4 minutes ago
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Verstappen and Horner feud details emerge as NEW Ferrari unveiled

  • 42 minutes ago
Ferrari

Ferrari unveil NEW 2025 car ahead of Hamilton debut

  • 2 hours ago
Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton decision leaves Ferrari star in DOG HOUSE banishment

  • 2 hours ago
F1 News

Verstappen given SHOCK blow in 2025 F1 title race

  • Today 12:57
Latest F1 News

F1 team confirm shock RETURN

  • Today 11:57
More news

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x