Mercedes F1 team put star driver through bizarre pre-season test

Mercedes Formula 1 team have revealed a bizarre pre-season test for one of their star drivers ahead of the 2025 season opener on March 16.

Toto Wolff's outfit head into their latest championship campaign without the talent of seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton, after the F1 legend announced last year that he had decided to leave the team.

F1 HEADLINES: Vettel RETURNS as Verstappen completes MEGA-MONEY deal

READ MORE: Horner issues Red Bull EXIT timeline

After 12 years with the Silver Arrows, Hamilton has moved to Ferrari, hoping that the change of scenery will help him regain his old form which saw him win six of his seven titles at Mercedes during their domination of the championship standings between 2014-2020.

In his place, Mercedes have signed junior driver Kimi Antonelli, with Wolff believing that the 18-year-old could be the next best talent in the sport.

After finishing sixth in his debut F2 season, Antonelli has been handed a promotion up to the pinnacle of motorsport for 2025.

READ MORE: F1 plans for SCOTTISH Grand Prix revealed

Kimi Antonelli and George Russell are Mercedes' F1 driver duo for 2025

Toto Wolff faces his first season at Mercedes without Lewis Hamilton

To shop the new Mercedes x Adidas merch, click here.

Antonelli returns to karting in pre-season test

The Italian racer will face a huge test against his first F1 team-mate, George Russell, who proved himself by holding his own against Hamilton ever since moving to Mercedes in 2022.

Ahead of his debut season with the team, Antonelli was put through his paces, returning to the track in a Mercedes testing day reminiscent of his karting days.

On a post via their official 'X' account, Mercedes revealed that Antonelli had joined the team's young talent pool in a rather miserable pre-season session.

If he wasn't already, Antonelli should be used to the soggy weather of Mercedes' HQ, with the future star sent out onto the wet track alongside rising stars such as Hamilton-backed junior driver Kenzo Craigie.

The post was captioned: "Muddy out there. A fun karting day in the UK with Kimi and our Junior Drivers.

"Getting some pre-season training in with Luna, Kenzo, James and new recruit, Ethan."