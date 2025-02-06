McLaren F1 star in 'trade deadline' verdict ahead of 2025 season

One of McLaren's biggest stars has delivered his 'trade deadline' verdict just weeks before the 2025 Formula 1 season gets under way.

The British outfit are heading in to the new campaign as defending constructors' champions for the first time in over two decades, having successfully knocked Red Bull off top spot in 2024.

F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen delivers three-word verdict as Aston Martin make huge announcement

READ MORE: Ferrari drop driver BOMBSHELL as axed F1 star return confirmed

Spearheaded by Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, the Woking-based outfit took full advantage of Red Bull's mid-season struggles, putting together a consistent run of positive results in the second half of the year to win their first title since 1998.

It looked for much of the year like Norris would end the year as a drivers' champion too, but Max Verstappen rediscovered his form at the right time to pull clear of his rival and seal a fourth successive championship win.

Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri both surpassed expectations for McLaren in 2024

The pair celebrated a first constructors' championship win for the team since 1998

Piastri reacts to major announcement

While 2024 will go down as a season of significant progress, attention has already turned towards consolidating their position as the sport's team to beat.

Both Norris and Piastri have also expressed their desire to be world drivers' champions sooner rather than later, and with uncertainty surrounding the future of Verstappen at Red Bull, each believe this could be an ideal opportunity to take advantage.

The pair must also contend with a rejuvenated Lewis Hamilton in 2025 following the seven-time world champion's off-season switch to Ferrari.

Now aged 40, Hamilton is running out of time to add to his trophy collection, with the Scuderia likely his last destination before retirement.

READ MORE: World champion sent to hospital after horror testing crash

Piastri is desperate to be in contention for the drivers' title this season

While the McLaren duo enjoy a largely positive relationship, there has been evidence that tension is brewing behind the scenes, prompting some to suggest Piastri - who has, until now, been behind his team-mate in the pecking order - may well look to move on in pursuit of achieving his ambitions.

But with season-opening Australian Grand Prix fast-approaching, he is - for now - focused on the immediate future.

Piastri has been keeping himself occupied before he gets back out on track by keeping up to date with what's happening elsewhere in the world of sport.

And he - like millions of basketball fans - was left stunned earlier this week after NBA superstar Luka Doncic was sensationally traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the LA Lakers.

Taking to X, the 23-year-old delivered his verdict on the series of blockbuster moves that followed, including Zach LaVine's move from Chicago to the Sacramento Kings, De'Aaron Fox moving to partner Victor Wembanyama in San Antonio, and Jimmy Butler finally forcing his way out of Miami to land with Golden State.

This NBA trade deadline is lively — Oscar Piastri (@OscarPiastri) February 6, 2025

READ MORE: British star set for STUNNING Jaguar debut in official FIA announcement

Related