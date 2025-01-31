British Grand Prix given GENIUS chocolate marketing ploy

Cadbury, one of the world's most recognisable chocolate manufacturers, has launched a new promotion targeting die-hard Formula 1 fans.

It comes just weeks before the 2025 campaign gets under way at the Australian Grand Prix on March 16, where defending champion Max Verstappen will hope to kick off his bid for an incredible fifth consecutive world drivers' championship.

He will be joined by a new team-mate at Red Bull this season, with Liam Lawson partnering the Dutchman following the departure of Sergio Perez.

And that isn't the only high-profile change on the grid getting fans' pulses racing, as excitement builds ahead of Lewis Hamilton's racing debut for Ferrari.

The Brit hopes to be contention for a historic eighth world title having experienced a disappointing few years at Mercedes following his last championship win in 2020.

Hamilton showed glimpses of his elite talent last season, securing surprise victories at Silverstone and Budapest, while his drive from 17th to fourth in the season finale was another reminder of what he can still produce.

Lewis Hamilton celebrated a rare victory in front of his home fans at Silverstone in 2024

Fans have been left frustrated in recent years due to the rise in ticket prices

Ticket 'heroes' get surprise reward

His win in front of a passionate crowd at the British Grand Prix was his first since December 2021, prompting an emotional reaction..

And he will be aiming to make it back-to-back triumphs at his home track in 2025.

Silverstone's reputation as one of F1's most iconic circuits hasn't shielded it from criticism however, with Hamilton one of the most vocal.

Fans have been eager to express their anger at the rising cost of tickets for the event in recent months, a stance strongly backed by the former Mercedes man.

But ahead of this year's installment in early July, Cadbury have targeted those lucky enough to purchase a ticket as part of their latest promotion.

An image posted on Silverstone's official X account suggested how a large Dairy Milk bar should be shared between friends, with a caption which read: "Heroes deserve the biggest reward."

Heroes deserve the biggest reward 🍫 pic.twitter.com/jBdSG3MWok — Silverstone (@SilverstoneUK) January 30, 2025

