Colapinto makes Alpine DEBUT after official team release announced

Franco Colapinto has made his Alpine debut following an official release from the Formula 1 team.

The former Williams star impressed on his F1 debut in 2024, where he replaced a struggling Logan Sargeant from the Italian Grand Prix onwards.

Colapinto's second race in Baku yielded points for Williams after he secured a P8 finish, and followed this result with a further point at the United States GP.

However, as his season came to a close, the Argentine’s frequent mistakes culminated in multiple DNFs and costly crashes for the Williams mechanics to repair.

Franco Colapinto impressed on his F1 debut with Williams

The 2024 season ended miserably for Williams

Will Colapinto race in F1 in 2025?

Despite initial interest from teams such as Red Bull, Colapinto found himself without a seat on the grid for 2025.

However, the 21-year-old was offered a lifeline when Alpine announced the youngster as their reserve driver for this season, which has put Jack Doohan under pressure.

The Australian star has reportedly been given six races to prove his abilities in F1, with Colapinto slated as replacement if Doohan fails to perform.

Colapinto's Alpine debut has been confirmed ahead of the 2025 season, with the team sharing his first Enstone appearance as their reserve driver in a series of social media releases.

The Argentine star met the team at the factory for the first time, and claimed he was looking forward to bringing the team ‘back to the top’.

As reserve driver he also took part in what would be the first of many simulator tests, before he came face-to-face with Fernando Alonso’s championship winning R25 from 2005.

Colapinto shared a series of pictures next to the iconic blue and yellow livery, as he revealed his urgency to take it out on track ‘for a spin’.

