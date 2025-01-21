close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
F1 team announce lineup change as HISTORIC move confirmed

F1 team announce lineup change as HISTORIC move confirmed

F1 team announce lineup change as HISTORIC move confirmed

F1 team announce lineup change as HISTORIC move confirmed

A Formula 1 team have made history after announcing a change to their lineup ahead of the upcoming season.

The 2025 campaign gets under way in Melbourne in March, with the F1 grid featuring multiple changes after the 2024 silly season.

F1 HEADLINES: Mercedes in shock announcement as F1 champion RETURNS

READ MORE: Cullen and Hamilton 'REUNITE' as stunning Ferrari project details emerge

Lewis Hamilton has recently dominated headlines following his arrival at Ferrari's factory in Maranello, as he completes his switch from Mercedes.

The seven-time world champion is looking to be in the mix for silverware in 2025, but will face fierce competition from team-mate Charles Leclerc, as well as defending champion Max Verstappen and last year's runner-up Lando Norris.

Lewis Hamilton will link up with Charles Leclerc at Ferrari in 2025
Esteban Ocon will be racing for Haas this season after departing Alpine

Laura Muller becomes Haas race engineer

Further back on the grid, a number of teams, including the likes of Haas and Williams, have made driver switches with the Carlos Sainz moving to the Grove-based outfit following Hamilton's Ferrari signing.

Haas will also field a brand new driver lineup which consists of Ollie Bearman and Esteban Ocon, as they look to build upon last year's seventh place finish in the constructors' standings.

In addition to those driver changes, there will be further alterations to Haas' lineup with Ronan O'Hare and Laura Muller having been confirmed as race engineers for Bearman and Ocon respectively.

Muller will become the first full-time female race engineer in F1 as result of this change, in a historic move as she prepares to work alongside Ocon following his arrival from Alpine.

READ MORE: Ricciardo makes SHOCK F1 reveal

Haas boss Ayao Komatsu is looking forward to the new season

"She's a determined character and then she's very hard-working. She has a very good work ethic," Haas team principal Ayao Komatsu said to Motorsport.com.

“In terms of looking at the personality, Esteban is a pretty determined character as well. So from that side, I think they will be a driving force and their personalities match.

“When she sees a problem, she digs deep, and she doesn't stop at the first answer.

“You know, some people when they find the first answer they stop digging and they say ‘oh, great, I found the solution’ and they move on. But no, she knows that there are new questions to answer.

“So her determination is the one thing that impresses me the most. She's still quite young yet she's still quite experienced but needs some guidance and support, but with her work ethic I think she can progress pretty quickly.”

READ MORE: Piastri shares emotional farewell in heartbreaking social media post

Related

Mercedes Ferrari Formula 1 F1 2025 Melbourne
F1 team suffer huge loss as RIVAL signing announced
Latest F1 News

F1 team suffer huge loss as RIVAL signing announced

  • January 17, 2025 20:58
Star issues SHOCK F1 debut statement as team ramp up 2025 preparations
Latest F1 News

Star issues SHOCK F1 debut statement as team ramp up 2025 preparations

  • January 15, 2025 08:27

Latest News

Breaking F1 News

Hamilton drops STUNNING official Ferrari racesuit picture

  • 31 minutes ago
Latest F1 News

F1 team announce lineup change as HISTORIC move confirmed

  • 1 hour ago
Lewis Hamilton

Hamilton fashion SECRET revealed after shock Ferrari photo

  • 2 hours ago
F1 Off The Track

Ferrari F1 partnership prepares for Hamilton debut as stunning deal announced

  • 3 hours ago
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Mercedes in shock announcement as F1 champion RETURNS

  • Today 16:14
F1 Off The Track

New F1 project confirmed for 2025 with driver release announcement

  • Today 13:54
More news

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Teams 2025

  • Unfortunately no constructor data is known yet. As soon as a position is available, it is shown here.
Full constructors
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x