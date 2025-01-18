Shock Verstappen claim issued in SCATHING Hamilton verdict

A former Formula 1 champion has issued a scathing claim on Max Verstappen as he leapt to the defence of rival Lewis Hamilton.

The Red Bull star's supremacy in F1 has stretched for four seasons now, with the Dutchman claiming consecutive drivers' titles since his maiden win in 2021.

That year proved to be a turning point for Mercedes' dominance of the sport, with Toto Wolff's outfit unable to keep pace with Red Bull in the years to follow.

Poor results and a slower car has ultimately seen Lewis Hamilton make the decision to call time on his iconic partnership with the Silver Arrows, as he opts for pastures new at Ferrari.

Max Verstappen has won four consecutive drivers' titles with Red Bull

Lewis Hamilton will drive for Ferrari in the 2025 season

Eyebrows were raised when Flavio Briatore, who recently rejoined the sport as Alpine's executive advisor, suggested that Ferrari's decision to sign Hamilton could be a mistake.

However, former F1 champion Jacques Villeneuve believes that the move is one for the history books, regardless of Hamilton's performances in the cockpit.

If Max Verstappen leaves F1 'nobody cares'

“It’s very short-sighted of Briatore to suggest that he doesn’t see the logic in signing Lewis Hamilton to Ferrari. You just have to look at the value of Ferrari at the time they signed him,” Villeneuve told Action Network.

“Signing Lewis was worth millions and millions, so it was the best move they ever made.”

1997 F1 champion, Jacques Villeneuve

"Regardless of the race results, Lewis Hamilton is the greatest driver of all time because of all the followers he has," Villeneuve added.

"He is unique. He has broken the mould. He has the greatest image. His image extends beyond Formula 1. And there are not many drivers like that."

The 1997 F1 champion then turned his attention to Hamilton's long-standing rival in the sport, Verstappen, claiming that the pair will leave very different legacies when they do eventually call time on their careers.

“Take Verstappen out of Formula 1, and nobody cares. Take Hamilton out of Formula 1, and people care," Villeneuve claimed.

"So yes, it is the biggest signing. And Ferrari is also one of the biggest brands in the world, if not the biggest.

"If you put those two together, it is of course great.”

