Williams F1 team announce team-mate change following fan demand

Williams F1 team have declared a team-mate change, following a bizarre demand from fans.

The Grove-based outfit will welcome Carlos Sainz in 2025, after the former Ferrari star was displaced from the team by Lewis Hamilton.

Sainz will race alongside established Williams figure Alex Albon, as the team look to improve their performances after a woeful 2024 season.

Prior to Sainz’s arrival, youngster Franco Colapinto competed with Williams, however he was forced to move aside for the Spaniard who signed his deal with the team before the Argentine driver's promotion.

Carlos Sainz joins Williams in 2025
Alex Albon will have a tough team-mate in 2025

Williams make 2025 driver decision

As Williams prepares to field a new lineup in 2025, the team took to X where they asked F1 fans to name their new driver duo.

The team opened a poll for fans to vote on the combined names of the two drivers, with the offerings including bizarre options such as Bonsai, Carbon, Alelos and Carlex.

However, there was one clear winner, with Carbon garnering a staggering 64 per cent of the vote, with Bonsai the second most popular choice which received 25 per cent of the vote share.

Carlex only received a meagre 10 per cent, whilst Alelos failed to strike a cord with Williams fans at one per cent.

“Carbon! Strong, sleek and essential,” the team wrote following the announcement of their poll results.

“Fans clearly couldn’t resist this name, coming back day after day to cast their vote. With Carbon leading the charge, Alex and Carlos are ready to take on the 2025 season – one race at a time. Carbonaras rejoice!”

