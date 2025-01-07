Horner reveals Sainz signing BOMBSHELL as Red Bull star steps down - GPFans Recap
Christian Horner has made a shock signing revelation regarding Red Bull and Williams driver Carlos Sainz.
Verstappen dealt blow as Red Bull star 'departs' role
Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen has been dealt a huge blow, as Red Bull face a key team change this year, according to reports.
Newey makes Red Bull 'maturity' claim in team EXIT statement
Adrian Newey has admitted that a Red Bull ‘maturity’ matter solidified his exit from the Formula 1 team last year.
Wolff confesses shock Verstappen signing FEAR
Mercedes Formula 1 chief Toto Wolff has revealed a huge Max Verstappen fear when it came to choosing Lewis Hamilton's replacement at the team.
Hamilton RECORD F1 title verdict given as Ferrari dream begins
Lewis Hamilton is officially a Ferrari driver, but can he win an eighth world title with the team?
