Horner reveals Sainz signing BOMBSHELL as Red Bull star steps down - GPFans Recap

Christian Horner has made a shock signing revelation regarding Red Bull and Williams driver Carlos Sainz.

➡️ READ MORE

Verstappen dealt blow as Red Bull star 'departs' role

Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen has been dealt a huge blow, as Red Bull face a key team change this year, according to reports.

➡️ READ MORE

Newey makes Red Bull 'maturity' claim in team EXIT statement

Adrian Newey has admitted that a Red Bull ‘maturity’ matter solidified his exit from the Formula 1 team last year.

➡️ READ MORE

Wolff confesses shock Verstappen signing FEAR

Mercedes Formula 1 chief Toto Wolff has revealed a huge Max Verstappen fear when it came to choosing Lewis Hamilton's replacement at the team.

➡️ READ MORE

Hamilton RECORD F1 title verdict given as Ferrari dream begins

Lewis Hamilton is officially a Ferrari driver, but can he win an eighth world title with the team?

➡️ READ MORE

Related