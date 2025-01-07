Verstappen SNUBS Ferrari in F1 move verdict

Max Verstappen has snubbed Ferrari after he delivered a decisive F1 team switch verdict.

Whilst the Dutchman secured his fourth world title in 2024, he faced tough competition from rival teams such as Ferrari and McLaren.

Following Lando Norris’ victory at the Miami GP, the Brit emerged as a title contender as McLaren began to establish themselves as the fastest car on the grid.

As the season progressed Red Bull's performance issues became increasingly evident, resulting in a winless streak for Verstappen from the Spanish GP until Brazil.

Max Verstappen was challenged by Lando Norris in 2024

Can Red Bull get on top of their performance issues in 2025?

Will Verstappen leave Red Bull?

Amid Red Bull's difficulties in 2024, Verstappen’s commitment to the team was tested and speculation arose about the champion making a shock team switch.

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff even publicly pitched for Verstappen's signature following Lewis Hamilton’s departure from his team, but the 27-year-old remained loyal to Red Bull.

Verstappen remains in contract with Red Bull until 2028, but if they continue their poor form into 2025 the champion could look elsewhere if he is not presented with a race winning car.

Red Bull’s performance misery was also compounded in 2024 with their third place finish in the constructors’ championship, after they were usurped not only by McLaren, but also by Ferrari.

In an interview with Blick, Verstappen was asked if he would have preferred to become a world champion earlier with McLaren or Ferrari, with the champion snubbing the latter in a hypothetical move verdict.

“With McLaren, I would answer this question with a clear yes, but with Ferrari, I'm not so sure,” Verstappen said.

