Luke Littler gets SHOCK backing from F1 team for World Darts Championship final

Darts sensation Luke 'The Nuke' Littler has received surprise backing from the world of Formula 1 ahead of his appearance in the World Darts Championship final.

Littler thrashed Stephen Bunting 6-1 in Thursday's semi-final, setting up a mouth-watering final against three-time world champion Michael van Gerwen.

Littler's status as a sporting superstar started this time last year, when he managed to reach the final at the age of just 16, eventually going on to lose to world number one Luke Humphries.

Following a whirlwind 12 months, the now 17-year-old Littler finds himself in another final, hoping to secure his first World Darts Championship title.

Pierre Gasly and Esteban Ocon met Luke Littler in 2024

When is Luke Littler's final?

Part of Littler's success has meant a huge focus on the teenager, with brand deals and exciting opportunities with other sporting superstars coming aplenty throughout 2024.

The 17-year-old was invited to visit the world of F1 back in July, making an appearance at the British Grand Prix in Silverstone, where he posed alongside Van Gerwen's fellow countryman Max Verstappen for a photo.

Littler also took time to play darts with some F1 stars in the paddock at Silverstone, including Alpine duo Pierre Gasly and Esteban Ocon.

Ahead of the 2025 season, Alpine have decided to ditch Ocon and replace him with 21-year-old Jack Doohan, but Gasly, who was one of the best-performing drivers outside of the top four teams in 2024, remains with the Enstone-based outfit.

Littler's showpiece event against one of the greatest darts players of all time in Van Gerwen takes place at 7:45 pm on Friday evening and ahead of the final, Alpine have taken to social media to wish the British star good luck.

Posting photos from Littler's time in the paddock with Gasly and Ocon on social media platform 'X', the team wrote: "We had a blast in Silverstone with you, Luke 🎯 😄 Best of luck in the World Darts Final tonight!"

We had a blast in Silverstone with you, Luke 🎯 😄



Best of luck in the World Darts Final tonight! pic.twitter.com/EKI3KHWYFg — BWT Alpine Formula One Team (@AlpineF1Team) January 3, 2025

