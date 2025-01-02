Hamilton GOAT verdict issued ahead of Ferrari switch

Lewis Hamilton has been labelled the greatest Formula 1 driver of all time ahead of his upcoming move to Ferrari.

The seven-time world champion will line up alongside Charles Leclerc at the Scuderia next season having bid farewell to Mercedes at the 2024 finale in Abu Dhabi.

It was an emotional ending to what had been a historic 12-year era for Hamilton at the Silver Arrows, where he became a true legend of the sport.

Despite his incredible success since joining the team in 2013, Hamilton had endured a challenging few years of late, and concluded his final campaign seventh in the drivers' standings.

Wolff pays tribute to Mercedes legend

With Ferrari coming close to topping the constructors' charts in 2024, hopes are high within the Maranello-based outfit that they can get over the line next season with Hamilton in their ranks.

Ahead of his impending debut, the 105-time race winner spent time reminiscing with Mercedes boss Toto Wolff as the pair reflected on an incredible partnership, and discussed the iconic cars which helped deliver so much success.

In a video posted on the team's YouTube channel, Wolff said: “Remember when we started this project, 2013?

"2013 was the racing but none of that [the legendary cars] existed. There was no heritage in that sense, parts would go.

"And now we've collected every single bit. Every single engine that has raced and your six championship-winning cars."

“I drove them, they’re your cars," Hamilton responded, before Wolff proceeded to put the spotlight back on his former star driver.

“I had a really good driver in those cars," he said. "The best there has ever been.”

