Race CANCELLED in shock update after unexpected twist

One of the final races on the 2024 motorsport calendar was cancelled following a shock update.

The Formula 1 season may be over, but hardcore motorsport fans still cannot get enough of the racing action even during the festive period.

Boxing Day hosts the annual Plum Pudding race at Mallory Park Circuit, where three motorcycle and four car races are held.

However, the 2024 iteration of the Christmas event saw several races cancelled due to poor weather conditions.

Mallory Park Plum Pudding races cancelled

A thick fog that swept throughout the UK on Boxing Day resulted in the Plum Pudding meeting being abandoned, with only one bike race and two car races being contested.

Despite the descending fog, the sports car race was started, but as the fog became thicker the race was soon cancelled due to the worsening conditions.

During the two laps that were run, Andy Boyce won the race in his Radical SR1, making him one of the only victors of the day alongside Sean Reynolds.

The competing cars were pictured back in the car park in a social media post captioned: "A few pictures from the sadly cancelled 2024 Plum Pudding races at Mallory Park today.

"Amazingly, there was a point in the day where you could see the cars!"

Hopefully next year’s meet will be met with more fortunate weather circumstances, as the Mallory Park Plum Pudding celebrates its 50th anniversary.

A few pictures from the sadly cancelled 2024 Plum Pudding races at Mallory Park today



— Pescara Productions (@Pescara_TV) December 26, 2024

