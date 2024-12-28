close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Race CANCELLED in shock update after unexpected twist

Race CANCELLED in shock update after unexpected twist

Race CANCELLED in shock update after unexpected twist

Race CANCELLED in shock update after unexpected twist

One of the final races on the 2024 motorsport calendar was cancelled following a shock update.

The Formula 1 season may be over, but hardcore motorsport fans still cannot get enough of the racing action even during the festive period.

F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen rival SWITCH plans revealed as Red Bull star confirmed in driver lineup

READ MORE: Horner issues SHOCK statement on Red Bull release

Boxing Day hosts the annual Plum Pudding race at Mallory Park Circuit, where three motorcycle and four car races are held.

However, the 2024 iteration of the Christmas event saw several races cancelled due to poor weather conditions.

Max Verstappen claimed the 2024 F1 drivers' title
McLaren claimed the constructors' trophy in 2024

Mallory Park Plum Pudding races cancelled

A thick fog that swept throughout the UK on Boxing Day resulted in the Plum Pudding meeting being abandoned, with only one bike race and two car races being contested.

Despite the descending fog, the sports car race was started, but as the fog became thicker the race was soon cancelled due to the worsening conditions.

During the two laps that were run, Andy Boyce won the race in his Radical SR1, making him one of the only victors of the day alongside Sean Reynolds.

The competing cars were pictured back in the car park in a social media post captioned: "A few pictures from the sadly cancelled 2024 Plum Pudding races at Mallory Park today.

"Amazingly, there was a point in the day where you could see the cars!"

Hopefully next year’s meet will be met with more fortunate weather circumstances, as the Mallory Park Plum Pudding celebrates its 50th anniversary.

READ MORE: Major Ricciardo boost revealed amid F1 RETURN talk

Related

Red Bull Max Verstappen Lewis Hamilton Formula 1
F1 star forced into INCREDIBLE Christmas forfeit
F1 Social

F1 star forced into INCREDIBLE Christmas forfeit

  • December 22, 2024 22:55
Ricciardo prompts FURY after controversial announcement
F1 Social

Ricciardo prompts FURY after controversial announcement

  • December 21, 2024 21:57

Latest News

Racing News

Race CANCELLED in shock update after unexpected twist

  • 58 minutes ago
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Verstappen rival SWITCH plans revealed as Red Bull star confirmed in driver lineup

  • 2 hours ago
Max Verstappen

Verstappen reveals incredible F1 PARTY details

  • 2 hours ago
Red Bull

Horner issues SHOCK statement on Red Bull release

  • 3 hours ago
F1 News & Gossip

F1 team boss confirms 2025 driver RELEASE option

  • Today 12:58
Lewis Hamilton

RADICAL Ferrari change revealed for Hamilton debut

  • Today 11:57
More news

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x