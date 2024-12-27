F1 team announce 2025 driver signing

With the 2024 Formula 1 season now firmly behind us, one team are continuing their preparations ahead of 2025 with a new driver signing announcement.

After starting with a few races that looked like it could be another season of one-team dominance, the 2024 campaign proved to be one of the most exciting seasons in recent memory.

Several different drivers' won grands prix, several teams were in the fight for the constructors' championship and Lando Norris and Max Verstappen even gave us a little bit of a title battle in the drivers' championship, too.

As thrilling as this season was, however, some teams will be targeting big improvements in 2025.

McLaren won the 2024 constructors' championship

Alpine had a strong end to a challenging campaign

Alpine announce driver signing

One of those teams will be Alpine, who finished sixth in the constructors' standings, but spent the vast majority of the season down towards the very bottom of the grid.

Ahead of next season, the team have already made changes to their driver lineup with Jack Doohan replacing Esteban Ocon, whilst they will also start to use Mercedes' gearboxes and engines from 2026 in another major change for the team.

Another area in which Alpine excel is with their young talent. And, in an announcement over the festive period, the team announced that one of their junior stars had found a new team for next season.

"Going again in 2025 😎," Alpine posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"We’re delighted to confirm Kabir Anurag will be returning to the Italian F4 and E4 Championships next year 💪."

Going again in 2025 😎



We’re delighted to confirm Kabir Anurag will be returning to the Italian F4 and E4 Championships next year 💪 pic.twitter.com/R4A6JUKX4Z — BWT Alpine Formula One Team (@AlpineF1Team) December 23, 2024

Kabir Anurag joined the Alpine driver academy in April 2024 and competed in the Italian Formula 4 and Euro 4 Championship with US Racing this past season, too.

Back in familiar surroundings for 2025, it will certainly be exciting to track the young star's progress.

