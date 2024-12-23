close global

Hamilton dealt 2025 challenge as huge Ferrari sale unveiled- GPFans F1 Recap

Lewis Hamilton is set to face a surprising challenge in 2025, as he prepares to move to Ferrari.

Staggering Ferrari sale emerges as F1 star set for team switch

A stunning Ferrari sale has been revealed as one Formula 1 star has reportedly treated themselves to a huge gift following their official team exit.

Jos Verstappen escalates FIA row as he calls for MAJOR departures

Jos Verstappen has escalated his ongoing row with the FIA as he calls for certain stewards to be fired from the organisation.

Ferrari chief admits Hamilton health doubts as update issued

Lewis Hamilton has been given a huge vote of confidence from his new boss at Ferrari, following a disappointing 2024 season.

Wolff admits Antonelli 'mistake' as Mercedes prepare for 2026 CHANGE

Toto Wolff has admitted to a Kimi Antonelli ‘mistake’ as the Mercedes team principal prepares for a major Formula 1 change in 2026.

F1 Standings

